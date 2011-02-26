Newton shows poise at NFL combine

We won't know for a while whether Cam Newton can make the transition from Heisman Trophy winning quarterback to NFL star. But even before throwing his first pass as a professional, we do know this: The young man certainly can light up a room.

Newton stood before a room packed with reporters at the NFL's annual Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium, and handled himself about as well as a 21-year-old with a ton of pizzazz and an equal amount of questions about whether he's ready to handle all that lies ahead.

The physical gifts, you already know about: big arm, terrific speed, and the kind of athleticism that you rarely see in a 6-6 quarterback. The kind of talent good enough to win college football's most coveted individual prize and its greatest team achievement. A Heisman Trophy season followed up by a national championship.

But is the Auburn star ready to translate all that to the NFL level? And with questions about his past indiscretions at Florida, where he was arrested in 2008 for stealing a laptop computer, and allegations that his father was involved in a pay-for-play scheme involving the quarterback, will Newton be able to deal with controversy that only figures to be magnified as his pro career beckons?

No one can be certain, but NFL teams had to like what they saw yesterday when Newton addressed any and all concerns about his on-field performance and off-field issues. Including his arrest and his father. It also included recent comments he made about wanting to become an "entertainer and icon," a quote that raised questions about whether football - or fame - was Newton's first priority.

In fact, Newton wasted no time in setting the record straight about his latest brush with controversy. After being quoted as saying he wanted to be known as an entertainer and an icon at a promotional event, comments that were construed by some to mean that he cared more about the trappings of his sport, and not the sport itself, Newton made it clear where his priorities lie. He took the unusual step of reading from prepared remarks, something we can't ever recall a player at the combine doing.

"First and foremost, I understand that my obligation is to be the best possible football player that I can be," Newton said. "I know and believe that." He went on to explain that he should have made himself clear, and that it was "my fault."

And no shying away from his past misdeeds. In fact, Newton said he grew up as a result. That includes the intense scrutiny he underwent last season when word of his father's alleged scheme surfaced and it was ultimately determined that Cam didn't know of it and was eventually absolved and not sanctioned.

"During this process with the NCAA, it's facing adversity," he said. "I owe a lot to my close friends, my family members, all the people that have been available to talk to me. The relationship with my father was already good. With those NCAA things swirling around, it brought me and my father closer together."

And what about those problems at Florida, where he was kicked off the team and then transferred to Blinn College, where he won a junior college national championship?

"Everybody has a learning process that they go through, and for me, that process happened three years ago," he said. "The mistakes I made at Florida, all the trials and tribulations have made me the man I am today. Those mistakes I made at Florida, I wouldn't do that because I know what happens if you do the things I did."

Again, no one's saying Newton won't run into problems down the road, and no one's saying he's a lock to make the jump from college to the pros.

No guarantees. There never are. But Newton is certainly doing and saying all the right things. And if his play approaches the level of his poise, then someone's going to get one heck of a player next month.

If not? Well, we just add Newton's name to the list of draft-day busts.

Here's hoping the NFL gets its next star quarterback.