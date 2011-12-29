Tom Coughlin's players have his back

Tom Coughlin's coaching future may be in doubt because of another second-half-of-the-season struggle, and there's no guarantee he'll be back next year if the Giants lose Sunday's NFC East winner-take-all showdown against the Cowboys at MetLife Stadium.

But despite all the uncertainty surrounding the embattled coach, he has plenty of support from the men who ultimately will decide whether he stays or goes: his players.

They all have his back.

"This group wants to play for him, no question," defensive end Mathias Kiwanuka said Thursday. "It seems like we go through this every single year, and I don't think it's always warranted, especially in this situation, because all of our goals are still there. Yes, the season was up and down, but as players, we have to take some responsibility ourselves, too."

There's plenty of blame to go around in the Giants' second-half struggles, which dropped them from 6-2 and first place in the division to 8-7. For Coughlin, it's the latest continuation of a disturbing trend of second-half collapses: The Giants are 47-17 in the first half of his eight seasons but only 26-37 in the second half, including 2-5 this year.

But they're still in position to win the NFC East title for the third time in his career. Then again, they're also in position to miss the playoffs for the fourth time overall and third straight season. The Giants have yet to win a playoff game since their Super Bowl victory in February 2008, losing their only postseason game to the Eagles in January 2009.

But this is not a team coming apart at the seams and primed for an insurrection, even if they lose Sunday. Say what you will about Coughlin's record, but one thing you can't question is his ability to keep his teams together. Especially after nearly letting things slip away during a similar scenario heading into the final week of the 2006 season.

With running back Tiki Barber serving as the most outspoken critic of the coach and his rigid style, the Giants saved Coughlin's job with a win over the Redskins that got them into the playoffs. Coughlin underwent a significant transformation during the offseason, came back as a more patient, understanding and personable coach, and led the team to its third Super Bowl championship after the 2007 season.

There have been no significant rumblings from within the locker room since then. Including this year's bumpy second-half ride.

"He's a man who has done a lot for us," running back Brandon Jacobs said. "He's a great coach. I don't think there's any coach out there who has his players more prepared for a game than he has. I honestly don't think the reason we've been so inconsistent has anything to do with him."

Jacobs might not be back with the Giants -- he turns 30 in July and has a $500,000 roster bonus due in March -- but he hopes Coughlin is back anyway. No matter what happens Sunday.

"Win or lose, he should be back as the Giants' coach," Jacobs said. "No question."

The running back confided that Coughlin has been particularly helpful to him since the middle of the season, when Jacobs became frustrated about his reduced role.

"He's helped me battle through everything," Jacobs said. "He's done a great job with me as a player. We had great conversations, and he actually has me happy about coming to work."

Defensive end Justin Tuck is another Coughlin loyalist.

"I definitely support him," Tuck said. "If we get a win, that just bolsters the fact that he's coming back. We've had our disagreements like every other coach, but I definitely enjoy playing for him. That's the only coach I know, and we've had a lot of success together."

There's a lot on the line for everyone, especially the coach. Kiwanuka hopes the Giants can provide a definitive statement Sunday night and beyond.

"Best-case scenario," he said, "we're celebrating in Indianapolis and everyone's contract is extended."

Indianapolis?

There's a game there Feb. 5.