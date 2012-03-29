Tom: Giants made news on Super stage

PALM BEACH, Fla.

The Giants won the Super Bowl to cap a memorable playoff run, although you might not know it from all the attention the other New York NFL team is getting. It's the Jets who are grabbing headlines in the wake of their stunning move to trade for quarterback Tim Tebow.

Not to worry, says Giants coach Tom Coughlin. When asked yesterday whether he ever asked himself, "Who won the Super Bowl this year?" because of all the attention the Jets are getting, he said he did not. But not before delivering a jab to the Giants' MetLife Stadium co-tenants.

"You know who won the Super Bowl," Coughlin said. "You know who the world champions are, whether we're on the front page every day or not. It's not that important to me. New Yorkers know."

And there you have it.

While the acquisition of Tebow has earned the Jets plenty of newspaper ink, TV time and sports talk radio fodder, Coughlin is content to sit back and enjoy the spoils of winning his second Super Bowl in five seasons. And plot for another championship in the near future.

"I really enjoyed the entire season, the way the team responded," Coughlin said during a coaches' breakfast at the NFL's annual owners meetings, which wrapped up Wednesday.

"Certainly there were ups and downs, and there always are. I think a lot of people, New Yorkers and New Jerseyans, who looked at our team, fans everywhere who were inspired by the season we had, the run that we were on at the end, the way it all happened, everyone telling us it couldn't happen or wouldn't happen, and it did happen."

Coughlin, who confirmed a report in Wednesday's Newsday that he was close to a contract extension, said he remains as enthusiastic as ever. He hopes that translates into a third Super Bowl title before long.

"I'm going to go forth with the idea of enjoying each season as it comes and rallying the troops," he said. "I want to be a motivator for our staff, our players, our organization, and do the very best I can to win another world championship."

Giants president and co-owner John Mara took a swipe at the Jets on Sunday, knocking them for having a news conference for Tebow on Monday, even though they have stated he will be a backup to Mark Sanchez. When asked if New York was big enough for the Giants and Tebow, Mara said, "I don't know, but the David Carr press conference is tomorrow afternoon, too."

The Giants re-signed backup quarterback Carr a few days earlier, although there was no news conference to announce it. Mara offered a sly grin after delivering the one-liner, then walked off.

Coughlin's "you know who the world champions are" line was a bit more direct, and he also smiled after saying it. But he didn't second-guess the Tebow trade.

"It's none of my business what they've done," Coughlin said. "I can tell you this, that Tim Tebow was 7-4 [last season]. He has won. That's someone else's decision, but when you look at the player, you can certainly think in terms of the way you use him."

Eli Manning can relax. Coughlin said he isn't having Carr -- or anyone else -- play quarterback for his two-time champions. No, he's content to revel in how his team overcame its midseason struggles to win it all.

"It's worth it," Coughlin said. "I'll take the lumps to get what's at the end of the rainbow any time."