Do Rangers have enough toughness for the playoffs?

BOSTON – Late in the first period of Thursday’s game between the Rangers and Ottawa Senators, the Blueshirts’ first game with Patrick Kane in their lineup, Ottawa forward Austin Watson drove his shoulder into the chin of Rangers forward Tyler Motte. The officials saw it, and, after reviewing it on video to make sure, assessed a major penalty and game misconduct to Watson.

“No, it was a bad hit,’’ Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said later. “It was the right call. (He) obviously got him high.’’

The Rangers didn’t score on the major penalty. Kane played on the first power-play unit without having had a chance to practice with his new teammates – or even meet them – beforehand. And the Rangers ended up 0-for-4 on the power play, including missing out on that five-minute, all-you-can-eat opportunity.

But no one in a Blueshirt took it upon himself to get any kind of personal retribution against Watson after he took out Motte. And, fair or not, that raises the question of whether the Rangers have enough toughness, and enough snarl, to protect themselves when the regular season ends and referees stop calling penalties in the postseason.

Yes, Barclay Goodrow is more than willing to drop his gloves and punch someone in the face, as he did when T.J. Oshie slammed Ryan Lindgren into the boards last Saturday and injured the Rangers’ defenseman. So, too, is captain Jacob Trouba, and Lindgren himself, whenever he will get healthy.

But beyond that, it’s fair to ask the question of whether the Rangers, as currently constituted, are tough enough to survive two months’ worth of playoffs to win a Stanley Cup in 2023.

Filip Chytil has had at least one concussion this season, and maybe two. And over the last few weeks, it kind of looks as though teams are maybe willing to go out of their way to look to hit the Rangers’ Kid Line center. More than once in the last three weeks or so, we’ve seen Chytil stunned, on his hands and knees, after taking a hit in the middle of the ice, away from the puck, by opposing team players.

A week ago, Chytil got speared in the groin by Washington forward Evgeny Kuznetsov. After looking at video replay, the officials assessed Kuznetzov a two-minute minor for slashing, rather than a major penalty for spearing.

“I don't know,’’ Chytil said afterward. “The referee didn't see that. But what I can do? Just, as I said, I have to just protect myself and just do what I can do just play hockey.’’

This is why NHL teams like to have a guy in the lineup – more than one guy, ideally – who can get in a guy’s face, and who is willing to fight to defend a teammate. And, most importantly, win that fight, just to make the opponent think twice about taking liberties with your skilled players.

Since trading Ryan Reaves to Minnesota back in November, the Rangers don’t have that guy. Goodrow, the fourth-line center, understands the NHL game, and won’t be shy about throwing down when necessary. And Trouba and Lindgren won’t hesitate to fight, either, to defend a teammate. The problem with Trouba and Lindgren, both defensemen, fighting, is that it messes up the defenseman rotation for the five minutes they are in the penalty box.

What you really need is a third- or fourth-line forward who can win a fight, score a massive goal now and again, and be effective in a low-ice time role. Goodrow can do all that, but he’s the only one that fits the bill, really.

Back to six defensemen for next game

K’Andre Miller served the last of his three-game suspension Saturday as the Rangers played Boston Saturday afternoon. So, the Rangers will be able to dress six defensemen for their next game, Thursday in Montreal against the Canadiens. Miller will be back, and if Ryan Lindgren (left shoulder injury, four games missed) is able to dress, they could dress seven, if Tyler Motte (possible concussion) is still unavailable.

Vesey on wrong end of call

Jimmy Vesey entered Saturday’s game in Boston with eight penalty minutes in 61 games on the season. It’s not a lot of minutes, but it was at least two more minutes than he should have.

In Thursday’s game against Ottawa, Vesey was given a two-minute high-sticking penalty in the first period for clipping ex-Ranger Derick Brassard in the face. Except when they showed the replay on the Garden Vision scoreboard, it showed clearly that it wasn’t Vesey’s stick that clipped Brassard, but that of Brassard’s teammate, Austin Watson, the same Watson who would later be ejected for hitting the Rangers’ Tyler Motte in the chin and knocking him out of the game.

If it had been a major penalty, the referees could have checked the video and revoked the call if they saw that a mistake had been made, but since it was a minor, it was not reviewable. So the Senators got a power play they shouldn’t have gotten, and the referees were unable to reverse the call, even with video evidence to show they’d made a mistake.