Rangers are better, but Igor Shesterkin must lift his game in playoffs

In terms of the sheer “wow” factor of bringing in not one but two star right wings in Vladimir Tarasenko and future Hall of Famer Patrick Kane, one could argue that the Rangers had the best trade deadline of anyone in the NHL.

Yes, Boston, far and away the NHL’s top team this season, sent a message when it acquired defenseman Dmitry Orlov and gritty forward Garnet Hathaway from surprisingly aggressive seller Washington. Toronto getting Ryan O’Reilly from St. Louis impressed everyone and the Devils, the surprise team all season, landed Sharks sniper Timo Meier.

We also can’t sleep on the Islanders’ early move to get Bo Horvat, which really seemed to provide the jolt they needed to move back into playoff contention.

But getting Tarasenko and Kane, a three-time Cup winner and the fourth-leading United States-born scorer in NHL history? And improving the defense by adding Niko Mikkola? And bringing back Tyler Motte to give some bite to the fourth line? That is a lot of improvement for one team to make at one deadline.

“You look at our team on paper and I think we have a really good team,’’ center Vincent Trocheck, who got the assignment of skating between Kane and Artemi Panarin, said Wednesday night after the Rangers’ overtime victory over Philadelphia in the last game of the pre-Kane era. “It’s just a matter of us putting it all together and not just thinking we’re going to go out there and win games because we have a lot of talent. We’re going to have to work at it. And there’s a lot of really good teams, especially in the East, so we’re going to have a tough road ahead.’’

The challenge to the Rangers is to translate what’s on paper to the ice, as none other than Gerard Gallant said on Wednesday.

“Yeah, it just makes our team a lot deeper, there’s no doubt,’’ he said of adding Kane, Tarasenko, Mikkola and Motte. “[There’s] a lot of skill, a lot of talent, but you’ve got to do it on the ice. It’s a real good team on paper, and we’ve got to make sure we’re ready to play hard and compete hard and do it on the ice.’’

And of course, he’s right. Stanley Cups aren’t won on paper. They’re won on the ice by teams that find a way to elevate their game in the playoffs, find unexpected heroes within their roster, shed blood willingly, avoid major injuries and score huge, timely goals.

Oh, and get superior goaltending.

That’s where Igor Shesterkin comes in.

Yes, adding Kane and Tarasenko gives the Rangers a formidable group of top-six forwards — potentially the best top six in the league. They’re backed up by the Kid Line of Alexis Lafreniere, Filip Chytil and Kaapo Kakko to form a scary top nine. But no matter how many goals the Rangers are capable of scoring now, they’re going to need Shesterkin to more closely resemble last season’s version of himself than he has to this point.

In the playoffs, the most important player on any hockey team is the goaltender. (Well, except for last season’s Colorado Avalanche, who won the Cup with Darcy Kuemper in net, then let him walk as a free agent after the season. But we’ll consider them an exception to the rule.)

Shesterkin did not play Thursday against the Ottawa Senators after getting the win Wednesday in Philadelphia. He has a fine record this season, 27-10-7. But his 2.63 goals-against average is not spectacular, nor is his .910 save percentage. Last season, he had a 2.07 GAA and a .935 save percentage.

For the Rangers to get where they want to go, he’s going to have to make a few more unbelievable saves than he has and cut down on the number of questionable goals he allows.

So while Rangers general manager Chris Drury was right to jump through all the hoops he did in the last week to clear out cap space, the addition of Kane and Tarasenko doesn’t guarantee anything.