Rangers' Braden Schneider develops into impact player

It’s just past midseason and we’re starting to see some things with the Rangers. Like, down a goal late in the game Thursday against the Dallas Stars, Gerard Gallant had defenseman K’Andre Miller on the ice with Adam Fox as his partner, looking for more offense. And, down a goal late in the second period Tuesday against Minnesota, Gallant sent Braden Schneider out, with Miller, in a four-on-four situation.

Miller and Fox have both scored in each of the last two games, and Miller, especially, who is in the final year of his contract, is surging right now.

But there are exciting things happening with Schneider, the 21-year-old who was the Rangers’ second first-round pick in the 2020 draft, as well. He’s quietly putting together a fine sophomore season playing on the third defense pair. He’s played in all 43 games this season and has five goals, five assists, and a plus-9 rating (tied with Filip Chytil for fifth-best on the team behind Fox, Ryan Lindgren, Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider).

He's been more than solid. But it’s the goals – he’s tied with Miller for second on the team among defensemen – that impresses Rangers radio analyst Dave Maloney the most.

“Personally, I don't think he gets enough credit for the offensive prowess he does have,’’ Maloney, himself a former defenseman, said of Schneider. “He can pass it. He can shoot it. And he's not at all undaring to create things. And it's funny, because I remember when he got drafted, ‘JD’ (then Rangers president John Davidson) was telling me, ‘This kid's going to be a good one. He's physical, (and) he's going to be big and strong.’ And I remember watching at the World Juniors, going, ‘You know what, there’s more offense to his game than any scouting report I’ve ever seen.’ ’’

While the 6-3, 208-pound righthander is often compared to Rangers captain Jacob Trouba – his nickname around the team is “Baby Trouba’’ – Maloney says Schneider is a better skater than Trouba and plays a different style. The youngster’s potential, Maloney said, “is untapped.’’

At this point, Schneider is looking more like an impact player for the Rangers than forward Alexis Lafrenière, chosen first overall in 2020.

Since coming up from the minor leagues last January (and scoring a goal in his first NHL game) Schneider has grown up before our eyes. He’s played in 86 games and had seven goals and 21 points, and he admitted last week he’s probably exceeded whatever expectations he may have had coming in.

“I never really expected a whole crazy lot,’’ he said. “I feel like I've always wanted to grow in my game each day and try to get better. And I think I've done that. I think I've been able to grow my confidence. I think I've been able to grow my game, and I think I'm building it each day. So I'd say I'm probably doing a bit better than I was expecting, for sure.’’

Not that it’s been easy for him, he said. He’s put in a lot of work, and he’s had to compete, and beat people out to get where he is. Nils Lundkvist, the 2018 first-round pick who was the Defenseman of the Year in Sweden before coming to the Rangers last season, got the first crack at the third-pair right-side defense job last season before being sent to AHL Hartford a year ago when Schneider was called up. The Rangers traded Lundkvist to Dallas in the fall, just before training camp.

Schneider also has seen Zac Jones, who started the season as his partner on the left side, sent down to the minor leagues last month, when veteran Ben Harpur was called up.

“I feel like the main thing that I've learned about playing so far, is that you’ve got to know how to deal with the ups and downs,’’ Schneider said. “You're not going to come out with every game a ‘plus,’ with an ‘apple’ (assist), or whatever. You're going to play against good players and they're going to get the best of you sometimes, and sometimes you're going to get the best of them. So I think it's just making sure that you don't get down on yourself and just keep sticking to what you're doing.’’

After playing the first 30 games back-and-forth with Jones or Libor Hajek as his partner, Schneider has had the 6-6, 231-pound Harpur as his steady partner for the last 13 games. Playing with Harpur, a pure stay-at-home defenseman, Schneider knows he has the freedom to go up on the attack when he sees the opportunity, and Harpur will stay behind and cover his back. In his last 13 games, Schneider has a goal, two assists, and is a plus-3.

“I would say it definitely helps,’’ Schneider said of having a steady partner in Harpur. “Obviously, it's not our decision (who plays with whom), and you’ve got to make the best of what you can. But definitely, it's a bit more of a calm feeling, knowing who you're going to be playing with most nights.’’