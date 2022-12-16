Hal acts like a Steinbrenner with Yankees' $162M Carlos Rodon deal

A month ago, I sat across from Hal Steinbrenner, in the Ken Griffey Jr. room at MLB’s midtown Manhattan headquarters, and listened to the Yankees owner explain how buying a championship was no longer possible.

“If there is a notion that you can spend a gazillion dollars and it’s going to get you a championship,” Steinbrenner said then, “those days are over.”

Based on the Yankees’ fiscal restraint in some past offseason markets, relative to the franchise’s revenues, Steinbrenner’s comments were believable at the time. Unlike his dad, who collected All-Stars and Hall of Famers like bubble-gum cards, Hal always seemed keenly aware of the bottom line, doling out money to general manager Brian Cashman on a per-request basis.

Now? I’d like to ask Steinbrenner to clarify his definition of gazillion, because the Yankees definitely appear to be in that neighborhood after agreeing Thursday night to a six-year, $162 million contract for Carlos Rodon.

At some point, Hal made a conscious decision to switch things up, from the moment he played nice with the other owners at those November quarterly meetings to whenever it was this week the Yankees made their final pitch to Rodon. In closing that deal, Steinbrenner has now spent $522 million alone on two players this winter — Rodon and Aaron Judge — while upping his total free-agent tab to $573.5 million.

That number is the highest in the majors, easily soaring past the Mets’ own $476.6 million outlay. It also has Steinbrenner bumping up against the fourth and final luxury-tax threshold of $293 million, a territory otherwise known as the “Steve Cohen Tax.” How appropriate, because there’s little doubt that Cohen making it rain over in Queens, to the tune of a $430 million payroll (counting the luxury bill), has helped nudge Hal to act, well, more like a Steinbrenner this offseason.

There are other factors, too. Of course the 13-year title drought, but getting booed by the Bronx crowd on Derek Jeter Day was said to have shaken the owner. Then there’s another October exit at the hands of the Astros. The pressure on the Yankees was building to intolerable levels, made worse by Judge enjoying an unprecedented degree of leverage for his free-agent negotiations.

With so much of the Yankees’ bandwidth dedicated to re-signing Judge, the reaction was relief more than anything when Steinbrenner’s early morning call to the slugger wrapped up the nine-year, $360 million contract — almost $150 million more than the team’s rejected offer back on Opening Day. But in reality, as critical as Judge is to the franchise going forward, all that did was maintain status quo for the upcoming season.

And in this climate, with Cohen firing cash from T-shirt cannons across town, Steinbrenner had to realize this was an obvious window to spend, especially with a pitcher like Rodon still available. As tempting as Justin Verlander was, and even poaching Jacob deGrom from the Mets, Rodon had two advantages — being lefthanded and turning 30 just last week, giving the Yankees a chance to fortify their rotation with another ace-caliber starter on a longer-term basis.

Luis Severino and Frankie Montas both will be free agents next winter, and Gerrit Cole can opt out of his $324 million contract after the 2024 season. Enter Rodon, who’s coming off the two best years of an injury-marred career, combining for a 2.67 ERA, 0.998 WHIP and 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings over 55 starts.

Rodon apparently wanted to be a Yankee from the jump, and judging by reports suggesting that his agent Scott Boras was looking for a seven-year deal worth roughly $210 million, Cashman beat that number by a sizable chunk — a rarity in this hyperventilating free-agent market. Rodon’s medical history had to scare off some suitors, but his Tommy John surgery was back in 2019, and he’s pitched way more than Verlander or deGrom over the past two seasons.

Judge and Rodon would be a satisfactory offseason haul on their own for any club, even the Yankees in previous winters. But it’s important to remember that we’re only in mid-December, and still closer to the end of the World Series than the start of spring training. There’s plenty of time remaining for the Yankees to further revamp their roster, primarily by finding another bat to play leftfield, along with bullpen help and sorting out their shortstop situation.

Steinbrenner surely would like Cashman to trim some of the expendable payroll during that process if possible. The primary targets being Aaron Hicks, who is guaranteed another $30.5 million through 2025, and Josh Donaldson, due $21 million before hitting free agency at the end of this season.

But the Yankees are in a position of strength again, flexing their financial might like they should. While locking up Judge involved an air of desperation, grabbing Rodon was Steinbrenner bigfooting the rest of baseball, as everyone expects the Yankees to do. And that carries more value than merely enlisting another potential co-ace for the rotation.