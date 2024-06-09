The Yankees got an 11-inning glimpse Friday night of what life would be like without Juan Soto in their lineup.

It went pretty much how we anticipated. Aaron Judge, who’s been in beast mode since late April, did his usual thing, but the other Yankees looked painfully ordinary, failing to score without the aid of a ghost runner in a 2-1 loss to the Dodgers.

Credit the pumped-up Yoshinobu Yamamoto for some of the lineup’s disappearing act. The Dodgers aren’t paying him $325 million for his Q rating alone, and Yamamoto’s velocity lit up the radar gun like no other start of his rookie season.

Don’t be fooled. The Yankees didn’t suddenly turn into an offensive juggernaut because Alex Verdugo is happier in the Bronx than he was in Boston, Anthony Volpe finally looks comfortable as a leadoff hitter or Giancarlo Stanton has stayed off the injured list for two months straight. Those are all contributing factors, but there’s one primary reason for this lineup going lethal — and that’s the Soto Effect.

Sticking Soto in Judge’s old No. 2 spot changed everything. Pitchers are too distracted to deal with Volpe, and after Soto has worked them over, Judge can feast on what’s left of their dented psyches.

Which is why Soto sitting again Saturday for the second straight game of this marquee matchup with the Dodgers was a bit worrisome. Not necessarily from a longer-term perspective, as Soto’s sore left forearm appears to be nothing more serious than inflammation. But considering that Soto is one of baseball’s most durable players, to have him sidelined two days in a row was incredibly rare (he played all 162 a year ago).

Predictably, manager Aaron Boone was evasive when asked about Soto’s health status and availability. Boone tried to use him as a decoy Friday night — with Soto lurking on the top step with a bat in his hands — and the manager didn’t want to tip his hand for Saturday’s game, playing it up to the point of entertaining an IL stint (no doubt for the benefit of Dodgers manager Dave Roberts).

Yankees’ Juan Soto looks on from the dugout during a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on Friday, June 7, 2024. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

“I guess it is a possibility,” Boone said. “But I don’t expect that to be the case.”

Soto already had been playing through the forearm discomfort for more than a week before the Yankees decided to pull him after Thursday’s 56-minute rain delay. Without that unexpected intermission — and the impromptu exam by team physician Christopher Ahmad — maybe Soto never winds up on the bench in the first place.

The Yankees don’t want him there for one pitch longer than absolutely necessary. Sure they’re cruising, at 45-20 with a 3 1/2-game lead over the Orioles, but Soto clearly has been the catalyst to the whole operation, the guy who triggers the chain reaction throughout the lineup. He’s also technically a one-year rental, and the Yankees would like to get all they can from him during this $31 million audition, with the assumption that Hal Steinbrenner will shell out the cash to keep him in the Bronx in the offseason.

It was Soto who carried the Yankees during Judge’s chilly April, when the captain clearly was not himself, batting .178 (18-for-101) with four homers, 13 RBIs and a .674 OPS through the first 27 games. But once the two caught fire simultaneously, with Judge going nuclear, the co-MVPs are practically enough to do all the heavy lifting themselves.

This isn’t entirely new for Judge, of course. He’s got a 62-homer season and the 2022 MVP award on his resume. But Judge seems to be a cheat code now, doing video-game damage during this 38-game onslaught. Since April 27, he has been on a Barry Bonds-caliber bender, hitting .385 (50-for-130) with 17 homers, 42 RBIs and a 1.412 OPS.

“Obviously he’s playing at a really, really high level,” Boone said. “But I also feel like I’ve seen it too.”

Judge’s recent power explosion has put him back on a near-60-homer pace, and he leads baseball in just about every major offensive category — home runs (21), on-base percentage (.429), slugging (.662), extra-base hits (42), go-ahead RBIs (17) and position-player WAR (FanGraphs 4.4). Stacked together with Soto, who is right behind him in on-base percentage (.424) and OPS (1.027), Judge probably won’t be cooling off anytime soon.

It’s the rest of the Yankees that Boone should be concerned about. Anthony Rizzo, a season removed from his concussion, again is one of the worst hitters in the majors and still routinely bats in the middle of the lineup. During the past month, Rizzo is next-to-last among first basemen in batting average (.178) and dead-last in OPS (.460). Even the Soto Effect has failed to revive him, but it’s only because of Soto’s co-MVP production with Judge that Boone has been afforded the patience to ride it out with Rizzo’s moribund bat.

Consider these two days a taste of a Yankees future without Soto, making it all the more imperative for Steinbrenner to ensure that never becomes a reality.