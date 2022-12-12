Adding Kodai Senga just business as usual for Mets owner Cohen

Signing a Japanese star can be a gamble for MLB teams, regardless of the resume, and the higher the profile, the greater the risk.

That is why the Mets, under a fearless, deep-pocketed owner like Steve Cohen, should be perfectly suited to thrive in this particular marketplace, as Saturday’s late-night agreement with Kodai Senga on a five-year, $75 million deal would suggest.

Cohen, who made his $17 billion fortune in the hedge-fund industry, is comfortable taking a chance for the promise of a big payoff. Just as important, he has the financial resources to cover for any of his dice rolls, whether it’s an ace like Senga making a transition from the Fukuoka Softbank Hawks or giving $86 million to a soon-to-be 40-year-old such as Justin Verlander.

Senga, who turns 30 next month, appears to be a solid bet. He had a 2.69 ERA with a 1.12 WHIP and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings during the past 11 seasons with the Hawks, relying on a lethal fastball-splitter mix. The two biggest caveats, like all pitchers coming over from the NPB, are the increased workload and an unfamiliar baseball. Both usually require an adjustment process, as starters only pitch once a week in Japan rather than every fifth day here and MLB baseballs tend to be more difficult to grip than the tackier NPB version.

The timing of Senga’s free agency, however, could not have been better for the Mets, whose urgency to restock the rotation was exacerbated by Jacob deGrom’s jump to the Rangers a week ago on a five-year, $185 million deal. Whatever the initial shock was from losing the homegrown deGrom, a two-time Cy Young winner, Cohen’s subsequent blizzard of cash made people forget his defection to the Rangers in short order.

Over the next 72 hours, the Mets locked up Verlander as deGrom’s replacement, then signed Jose Quintana (2 yrs, $26 million) two days later to help patch the departure of Taijuan Walker to the Phillies in free agency. By that point, the Mets didn’t necessarily need another front-line starter, especially after Cohen already had laid out $386 million on five players this offseason.

But we’ve learned by now that Cohen isn’t taking a conventional approach to retooling the Mets this winter. He’s not satisfied merely checking boxes on the team’s shopping list, and at this time of year Cohen is behaving like a Santa-crazed kid let loose at FAO Schwarz with his dad’s platinum card.

The Mets’ owner is granting the holiday wishes of his fan base to a magnitude we’ve never witnessed before with this franchise. Not to this degree anyway. There were Pedro Martinez and Carlos Beltran during the 2004 winter. A year later, Billy Wagner and Carlos Delgado were acquired only days apart. But Cohen is spending at a rate that is rattling the sports world -- not just baseball -- in ringing up a record luxury-tax bill for his free-agent purchases.

Simply put, Cohen has made things like payroll flexibility and Competitive Balance Tax (CBT) thresholds irrelevant in Flushing. They’re obsolete concepts to these Mets, who have plowed through this offseason without any concerns for price tags or antiquated notions like a budget. Those are for other teams to worry about.

Think of it this way. In the absence of a hard salary cap for baseball, the CBT was designed to be an artificial brake on payrolls, the only compromise both the owners and Players Union could agree on. Its four-tiered ladder, spiked with increasing penalties, provided excuses that owners could cite to curb spending.

This year, the top tier of that ladder is $293 million, the rarified air known as the “Steve Cohen Tax,” and given that nickname because it was supposed to act as a deterrent for the sport’s richest owner. To keep him in check, as it were.

So how’s that working out? Cohen has blown past the top threshold like he didn’t even know it existed. After Senga’s addition, the Mets’ current payroll stands at approximately $350 million for CBT purposes, a whopping sum that would carry a luxury tax of roughly $80 million. Cohen’s tax bill alone is more than the projected payrolls of six teams -- the A’s, Pirates, Orioles, Reds, Rays and Royals

Counting Edwin Diaz’s $102 million deal and Carlos Carrasco’s $14 million option, Cohen has spent $475 million this offseason, and invested nearly $430 million (including luxury tax) in the 2023 Mets, a total that surpasses those bottom six payrolls combined. The Mets payroll has climbed so far, so fast, that we’ve barely had time to process what’s been going on. Cohen has brought back two key pieces to last year’s team in DIaz and Nimmo, swapped out Verlander for deGrom while enlisting Senga and Quintana to replace Chris Bassitt and Walker at lower AAVs for 2023.

But Cohen isn’t finished yet. The Mets still need more bullpen renovation, and could use another bat as well. With their farm system mostly devoid of major-league-ready talent, Senga becomes the latest example of Cohen using cash to make up the difference. Good thing he’s got a seemingly endless supply.