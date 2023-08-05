MLB trade deadline winners and losers

The red-letter date for the 2023 MLB trade deadline wasn’t Aug. 1 this year. It was July 27, the morning that Angels general manager Perry Minasian confirmed the worst-kept secret in the sport: Shohei Ohtani would not be dealt this season.

The moment that was official, it was like Minasian took a pin to the deadline balloon, as the drama surrounding Ohtani’s trade possibility had been building since last winter, with the two-way star set to become a free agent at the end of this season. So with Ohtani off the table, contenders seeking history’s greatest difference-maker were left to pivot to their Plan Bs, some with more success than others.

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) stands in the dugout during the first inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. Credit: AP/Ashley Landis

In all, there were 69 trades executed between June 1 and the 6 p.m. deadline on Aug. 1 -- one fewer than a year ago -- and 18 All-Stars changed teams, 10 of them pitchers. Perhaps the biggest surprise, from an activity standpoint, were the Yankees, who pretty much sat this one out despite being tied with the Dodgers and Pirates for the most deadline trades (72) since 2000.

With 18 teams still considered to be in serious contention at the deadline, the expanded playoff system tends to put a drag on any trading frenzy this time of year, creating a market with more buyers than sellers. And that dynamic remained in flux right through the final week, altering the plans for a number of teams.

“There’s a lot of clubs we were heavily discussing things with that I think their intentions were potentially sellers,” Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said. “Their teams got hot, they became buyers. So there’s a lot of different changes in the marketplace. I’d say it wasn’t a deep trade deadline in terms of options, so navigating it wasn’t easy. But we were open-minded to a lot of different things.”

While the Yankees basically took a pass, acquiring two relief pitchers, every other team they’re in direct competition with for a playoff spot -- oddly, the lone exception being the Red Sox -- made significant deals. We’ll see how that ultimately works out for Cashman & Co. But in the meantime, here’s our list of deadline winners and losers, accompanied by their records and playoff odds (according to FanGraphs).

WINNERS

1. Mets (50-59, 7.5 WCGB, 2.4%)

Why put owner Steve Cohen’s deadline “re-purposing” plan at the top of the winners list? The biggest reason is GM Billy Eppler somehow making Max Scherzer disappear -- a vanishing act that David Blaine would have been proud of. Given Scherzer’s downward trend, and $43.3 million for next season, he figured to be impossible to move. Sure the Mets ate a considerable amount of his remaining contract, but they still got $22.5 million of relief from the Rangers, and a head start on their organizational shift to get younger and more athletic in the future. Scherzer was the domino that also led to the trade of Justin Verlander, freeing them from his age 41 and 42 seasons.

2. Astros (63-49, 2.0 GB, plus-1.5 WC, 85.7%)

Check out this wizardry. The Astros deem Justin Verlander, who won the Cy Young and World Series with them in 2022, too expensive to bring back for a chance to repeat as champs. But after four months with the Mets, Houston gets him anyway, only at a heavily discounted rate, at what could amount to only $40 million for 2 1/2 seasons (if his 2025 option vests). The Astros surrendered two top prospects, but with the goal of a World Series, the overall price for Verlander’s homecoming was a relative bargain.

Justin Verlander of the Astros looks on before a game against the Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Thursday. Credit: Jim McIsaac

3. Angels (56-55, 5.0 WCGB, 5.0%)

Trading Shohei Ohtani was never going to work. Determining the return for such a unicorn player was impossible, and the Angels would then forfeit any chance of re-signing him this offseason. Instead, they took the only available path, bolstering the roster at the deadline for a playoff run by adding rotation help (Lucas Giolito) and offense (C.J. Cron and Randal Grichuk) to hopefully stay in the race as they wait for Mike Trout’s return. If they get to the postseason, the Angels have the inside track for Ohtani. If the gamble falls short, it’s a disaster.

4. Rangers (64-46, 2.0 GA in AL West, 84.8%)

Scherzer was a risky play given his deterioration this season -- even with the sizable discount from the Mets -- but he survived a disastrous first inning in Thursday’s Rangers debut to go six and deliver the victory. If Scherzer can find a second wind in Texas, all the better. But the Rangers still improved by adding Jordan Montgomery to the rotation, along with Aroldis Chapman and Chris Stratton to the bullpen. They also pivoted quickly to grab catcher Austin Hedges after their All-Star catcher Jonah Heim suffered a wrist injury a few days before the deadline.

LOSERS

1. Yankees (58-53, 3.0 WCGB, 22.2%)

GM Brian Cashman admitted he had trouble picking a lane at this year’s deadline, as the Yankees were in the AL East cellar but just a handful of games out of the third wild-card spot and only two teams to hurdle last week. The optics of this roster’s performance suggested selling off whatever teams would take, but Cashman didn’t like what he heard in those proposals, and the Yankees -- unlike the Mets -- weren’t going to wave the white flag on a $294 payroll and near-sellout crowds awaiting them these next two months. The only problem? Teams on the fringe of contention pulled back their top trade chips -- i.e., the Cubs with Cody Bellinger -- so the Yankees didn’t upgrade any area of need.

Yankees GM Brian Cashman during a press conference at Yankee Stadium on Nov. 4, 2022. Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

2. Red Sox (57-52, 3.0 WCGB, 21.0%)

Nobody expected the middling Red Sox to be this close to a playoff spot when this season began, based on their indifferent approach to building a rotation and scramble to re-sign Rafael Devers in what seemed like a reluctant attempt to avoid a total fan mutiny. But Boston is on the brink of the third wild-card anyway, and maybe showed its hand as GM Chaim Bloom refused to deal any prospects for a number of top-flight starters. Trading Enrique Hernandez was addition by subtraction. Otherwise, the Red Sox are banking on the returns of their fragile and long-absent All-Stars in Chris Sale and Trevor Story.

3. Reds (59-53, 0.5 GB, plus-0.5 WC, 29.2%)

The surprising Reds are in a dogfight for both the division and a wild-card spot. But with such tight margins, they didn’t move for a veteran difference-maker to complement their kiddie rising stars. Getting lefty reliever Sam Moll from the A’s feels like a bit of buzzkill for a rejuvenated Reds team that is pushing for more attention on the national stage, not to mention a failure to capitalize on a no-show season by the Cardinals in the Central.

4. Twins (57-54, 2.5 GA AL Central, 82.8%)

The Twins deadline stance, despite sitting atop the weak Central, seemed to be a loud shrug, as in “What’s the point?” They’ve lost 18 consecutive playoff games, dating back to 2004, and if they hold on to win the division this year, the Twins are likely to face a superior team as the third wild card anyway. Hence, the pickup of reliever Dylan Floro as their only move.