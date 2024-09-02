The Mets’ playoff pursuit, though encouraging, is far from certain. That means the only sure thing for Pete Alonso, who you may have heard is a free agent, is that he’s down to 12 more games at Citi Field, the only home he’s ever known, after the Mets’ 4-1 victory over the Red Sox on Monday night.

Alonso’s situation is one that could be rife with some emotional turbulence now that September is here. It’s much easier to handle walk years when there’s a whole season to play. But the final month can feel like one big finish line, especially when those dwindling Citi Field at-bats, easily taken for granted for much of the past six years, start ticking down to double-digits. Not just for Alonso, either.

He’s been the Mets’ most popular everyday player since his Rookie of the Year season in 2019, and only recently has Francisco Lindor — a Cleveland import — taken a share of Alonso’s spotlight. Few Mets fans would want to envision these next 12 games being the end of Alonso’s Flushing career, but the very real possibility of that happening merits some special appreciation down the stretch.

If Lindor can be cheered back into MVP shape, as Mets fans did for the shortstop in mid-April, then Alonso deserves more than simply routine applause in these next 12 games. Not too long ago, seeing his homers sail over the Citi Field fences was one of the few reasons to even watch the Mets.

Alonso was kept in the park Monday night, as he went 0-for-3 with a walk, but he returned to Flushing after passing the beloved Mike Piazza for third place on the franchise home run list with 222. If Alonso stays, he should own the top spot by the end of next season. Only David Wright (242) and Darryl Strawberry (252) are above him.

Despite the milestones, Alonso says he’s not wrapped up in the sentimentality of these waning moments. The playoff chase definitely helps. With the Mets hunting that third wild card — they’re only a half-game behind Atlanta after Monday’s win — Alonso insists that’s the single-minded purpose for September.

“Honestly, I’m just focused on making the playoffs right now,” he said before Monday’s game. “That’s really what it’s all about. Personally, that stuff will take care of itself in the offseason. But ultimately, I’m playing for every single one of these guys in the clubhouse.

“This group is really special. We’ve come a long way this year. And I know it means so much, not just to people within the organization but for New York, too. It would mean a lot. So that’s what we’re playing for right now.”

I believe Alonso when he says what could be a final goodbye has been pushed to the back of his mind for the stretch run, but it’s never erased completely.

Brandon Nimmo, another homegrown Met, was in Alonso’s free-agent shoes two years ago. Of course, that 2022 team was en route to a 101-win season but had to settle for the wild card after getting edged out at the wire for the NL East title by Atlanta. Nimmo wasn’t as concerned about a September farewell because the Mets had locked up a playoff spot one way or another, but the finality of that Wild Card Series loss at Citi Field did hit him afterward.

“The emotions are heightened because of that,” Nimmo said. “When we finished, I tried to take it all in, knowing those moments could be your last. It definitely crossed my mind to try and enjoy it.”

Nimmo also didn’t want that losing clubhouse to be his last memories. He returned to Citi Field two days later just to soak it all in again before the start of free agency. Two months later, he essentially became a Met for life, signing an eight-year, $162 million deal.

Could the next chapter of Alonso’s career play out in similar fashion? It’s too early to tell, and Alonso isn’t guaranteed of October baseball the way Nimmo was in 2022. Instead, Alonso has to keep doing the heavy lifting to get the Mets to the playoffs — with the extra motivation of polishing his contract push.

His eight homers in August matched his monthly high for this season, and his .851 OPS during those 28 games was second only to his .898 for June. Alonso has 30 homers, and with one more double, he’ll not only match his career high of 30 (2019) but become the fifth Met with multiple 30-30 seasons, joining Wright, Carlos Beltran, Carlos Delgado and Howard Johnson.

“Homers and doubles, those are the sexy baseball card stats that people look at,” Alonso said. “And they’re good because it means I’m hitting the ball hard.”

Reaching 40 home runs for a third straight season seems unlikely at this point, as Alonso is more on pace for 35, but he hit three in his last six games leading into Monday night.

Stepping up his Citi Field fireworks display would make for a memorable September and maybe even extend his Flushing stay beyond that.

“I’m not really worried about me,” he said. “I’m worried about how I can contribute to the team so we can get to the playoffs and then obviously have a chance there.”

And a guarantee of playing at Citi Field, as a Met, for just a little longer.