Phil Mickelson the rebel is still a thrill to his new LIV Golf fans

BEDMINSTER, N.J. — As Phil Mickelson stood over his 10-foot putt on No. 15 Friday afternoon at Trump National, spectators could barely have a conversation.

Not out of concern for disturbing Mickelson. It’s because the DJ booth was roughly 30 yards from the green, creating a club-decibel atmosphere for both golfers and fans alike at this LIV event.

The soundtrack for Mickelson’s putt?

“Billionaire,” by Travie McCoy and Bruno Mars.

No joke. Probably a coincidence, as the DJ, focused on his turntables, seemed oblivious to who was at the adjacent hole. But given what had transpired over the previous 24 hours, with Mickelson’s former golfing buddy/gambling associate claiming that he had wagered more than $1 billion during their six-year partnership, the DJ couldn’t have dialed up a better tune.

The crowd, as sparse as it was for Friday’s first round (Cameron Smith is the current leader with a five-under 66) played along. too. At the No. 16 Birdie Shack — a lounge-like structure no doubt modeled after the raucous stadium on the same numbered par-3 at the WM Phoenix Open — Mickelson strutted up to the green to chants of “Bil-lion-aire! Bil-lion-aire!”

As for Mickelson himself, he may be Public Enemy No. 1 to the PGA Tour as LIV’s most aggressive anti-establishment member — the once beloved Lefty who defected to the Saudis for cash — but he’s still very much a fan favorite on this rebel tour. And Friday’s crowd at Bedminster rallied to his defense after Rory McIlroy delivered his own dig at Mickelson following Thursday’s damning allegations from Billy Walters’ book, “Gambler: Secrets of a Life at Risk.”

With Walters writing that Mickelson once called him to place a $400,000 bet on his 2012 Ryder Cup team to win — Walters said he talked Mickelson out of it — McIlroy was asked his thoughts on the book’s accusation.

"At least he can bet on the Ryder Cup this year,” McIlroy told reporters after Thursday’s round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, “because he won’t be a part of it.”

McIlroy has been the PGA’s attack dog when it comes to LIV, so presented with the opportunity to take a free shot at Mickelson, he wasn’t going to pass. Mickelson didn’t speak Friday on Walters’ book or McIlroy’s jab, standing on Thursday night’s statement regarding the Ryder Cup allegation, which really wasn’t that much of a denial.

“I never bet on the Ryder Cup,” Mickelson said. “While it is well known that I always enjoy a friendly wager on the course, I would never undermine the integrity of the game.”

But Walters never claimed that Mickelson actually placed a bet — only that he attempted to do so, with him, before adding that he didn’t know if Mickelson turned to someone else to make the wager. And Mickelson did not include any denial of trying to bet on the Ryder Cup in that statement.

That doesn’t seem to be an accident. Mickelson and his PR team had nearly six hours to craft that response since he first declined comment to reporters walking off the 18th green Thursday afternoon. Either way, unless someone produces Ryder Cup receipts, Walters’ accusation won’t stick, coming from a career gambler and convicted felon with an ax to grind against Mickelson.

And Mickelson may not have to worry about any of this hurting his Ryder Cup future, because to many he’s already persona non grata. But Mickelson seems content in his LIV existence, even happy plowing through Friday’s round of a one-under 70.

Over at No. 6, after smacking through some thick rough from 170 yards out to find the green, Mickelson cracked a smile as two twenty-somethings holding Lite beers ripped McIIroy.

“Rory could never do that,” one yelled. “You got that green jacket. Tell Rory to shut up.”

The uniquely LIV moment came at No. 5, however, when Mickelson pushed his drive into the forest left of the fairway. First Mickelson trudged in with his caddy, then spun around to invite the two dozen or so fans to join them .

“You guys are free to help look,” Mickelson shouted.

So there was Mickelson, surrounded by fans foraging through the tall grass, peering around trees. Someone said they found a Callaway, then asked what number was his.

“No number,” Mickelson said. “Does it have a little jump man on it?”

Alas, the ball did not. Shortly afterward, the search unsuccessful, Mickelson said his three minutes were up and he headed back to hit a provisional ball in the fairway. The fans continued their hunt regardless. Mickelson marched on to an afternoon of high-fives, cap tips and his trademark thumbs-up gestures to a crowd thrilled to see him, wherever they got the chance.