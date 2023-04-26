Mets' lineup feeling pain of Starling Marte's struggles

If Starling Marte isn’t operating at full capacity, then chances are neither is the Mets’ offense, and both seemed to be a little off heading into Wednesday’s game against the Nationals.

The Mets whiffed 13 times in the previous night’s loss, and Marte just didn’t look right, taking awkward, almost defensive hacks in his two strikeouts. He wasn’t alone, of course. The entire team appeared to be suffering from a West Coast hangover, despite going 7-3 on the trip, and seemed to be sleepwalking on both sides of the ball in the no-show 5-0 loss to the Nats.

Marte’s futility, however, was different. And knowing that he’s been dealing with the lingering effects of a neck strain, suffered when his head collided violently with the knee of the Marlins’ Jean Segura on an April 9 stolen-base attempt, I asked Marte before Wednesday’s game if the injury was still holding him back to some degree.

Not one to make excuses, Marte sounded reluctant to go there, but he didn’t entirely dismiss the notion. That would explain a lot.

“My neck feels better,” Marte told Newsday through an interpreter. “It’s almost fully recovered. But I think it’s just working on my mechanics — that’s really the biggest thing for me.”

It’s worth noting that Marte didn’t say he’s fine or the neck is 100% — his reply stopped short of that bar. Also, I wasn’t the only one who had that suspicion. Buck Showalter saw pretty much the same thing Tuesday night and made sure to check on Marte postgame for an update on his physical condition. Marte insisted that he was OK, so Showalter put him back in Wednesday’s starting lineup, batting his usual second and playing rightfield.

“He just feels like he’s lost some tempo and rhythm at the plate,” Showalter said. “He has a game where he looks like he’s getting it going and then he has a couple where he doesn’t. We’ll keep waiting. He’s always a game or two away from doing what he does.”

Peak Marte can be a game-wrecker, plain and simple. He was an All-Star last season in his first year with the Mets, batting .292 with 16 homers and an .814 OPS. And when Marte vanished for the remainder of the regular season after a fractured finger on Sept. 10, so did the Mets’ offense, which never really returned — even when he managed to come back for the Wild Card Series.

This month, the line of demarcation for Marte is fairly clear-cut. Obviously, we’re dealing in small sample sizes here. But a quick perusal of Marte’s output before smashing his head on April 9 compared with the period after suggests something is amiss.

The first 10 games, Marte was off to a decent start, hitting .303 (10-for-33) with three doubles, a homer, an .863 OPS and four stolen bases in five tries. Post-collision, Marte has slipped to .167 (7-for-42) with one double and a .461 OPS in the next 11 games, including 3-for-5 in stolen-base attempts. Much of what Marte is does is based on being in attack mode, whether it’s at the plate or on the basepaths, so it’s only natural that compensating for the neck could have weakened him to some extent. Or at least knocked him off his game.

“It’s one of those things that happens sometimes throughout a season,” Marte said. “Where you’re a little lost and you continue working on the same things you always have. So it’s really about getting into the same routine that you always have. Continue getting the reps and playing as hard as you possibly can.”

But Marte, at age 34, knows he has to be mindful on the throttle. September’s broken finger marked the eighth IL stint of his 12-year career, but Marte has fought through plenty of other ailments, including a groin condition midway through last season that limited him to being a spectator for the All-Star Game. Marte figured out how just how far he could push it in order to remain a lineup catalyst, and now it seems like he’s been feeling his way back from the neck issue.

“I’m sure that he’s probably not going to tell me every little thing that he’s thinking or has doubts about,” Showalter said. “But he’s been pretty frank about it, and we opened it up again [Tuesday] night just to make sure there wasn’t something we weren’t getting. Because it just wasn’t characteristic of him.”

With the Mets scoring a total of eight runs on a three-game losing streak heading into Wednesday night, Marte wasn’t about to take a seat. Whether that involves twisting the truth a bit about his health, only Marte knows the answer to that.

“At the end of the day, you just have to continue to go out there and continue playing because you can impact the game in different ways,” Marte said.

The Mets need Marte’s brand of impact, as soon as possible. Both are hoping he’s another day closer to providing it.