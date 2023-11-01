World Series: Ex-Met Travis Jankowski plays big part in Game 4 start for Rangers

PHOENIX — Travis Jankowski was reflecting on the Rangers’ resiliency before this World Series began when he brought up a text exchange with his former Stony Brook coach Matt Senk. With Texas needing to go the wild-card route, riding a road-warrior mentality through October, the Seawolves’ own shock-the-world charge in 2012 wasn’t far from his mind.

So when Senk sent along a congratulatory message, among many others from his college teammates, Jankowski had the perfect response.

“I texted him, hey coach, remember when we had to win two on the road at LSU and we lost the first one?” Jankowski told Newsday on the eve of the World Series opener. “Thanks for showing us the ropes.”

Those Seawolves went on to beat LSU, of course, knocking off Kevin Gausman to advance to the College World Series. Now Jankowski is back in a World Series again — the World Series — and he got Tuesday night’s Game 4 start in rightfield because the Rangers are again battling more adversity, as both ALCS MVP Adolis Garcia (oblique strain) and Max Scherzer (back spasms) were removed from the roster.

“It's been a theme of our team,” Texas general manager Chris Young said Tuesday. “It's kind of the next-man-up mentality. Our guys don't feel sorry for themselves, and I love that. That's a true characteristic of the Texas Rangers, and I'm proud of that. And I'm sure the guys will respond in the same manner that they have all year.”

What Jankowski described as a “dream come true” for him personally is the result of a nightmarish scenario involving Garcia. The Rangers’ own Mr. October — who was hitting .323 with eight homers and a record 22 RBIs — suffered the injury on a swing during the eighth inning of Monday night’s 3-1 victory over the Diamondbacks in Game 3.

“It hurts,” Jankowski said Tuesday during batting practice. “There’s no replacing Adolis, especially what he’s done this postseason run. For me, I’m not trying to replace Adolis. I’m trying to play my game and do what I can to help the team win.”

Fortunately for the Rangers, Jankowski has plenty of experience for the job, and it showed up early in Game 4. Jankowski, batting ninth, helped spark a five-run second inning, first by smacking a two-out single up the middle off former Mets teammate Miguel Castro and then later coming around to score from first base on Marcus Semien’s triple that kicked around the leftfield corner. He added a two-run double in the third.

Coming off last season’s 43-game homecoming with the Mets, Jankowski turned into a valuable $1.25 million winter investment for the Rangers, who used him as a key outfield piece for an injury-riddled roster during their surprise first-half push to the top of the AL West. Jankowski’s speed-defense-contact combo was the perfect complement to the Rangers’ slugging lineup, and he batted .321 with an .834 OPS and 11 stolen bases through his first 53 games (35 starts).

While that production cooled some in the second half, and Jankowski became more of a bench player down the stretch, the Rangers will be leaning on him once again in trying to close out this World Series. Subbing Jankowski for the slugging Garcia is going to give Texas far less firepower — Mitch Garver moved into that vacant No. 3 spot for Tuesday night’s Game 4 — but manager Bruce Bochy was hoping that his defense and baserunning threat could be difference-maker in those margins.

“He's done a tremendous job,” Bochy said before Game 4. “Got pressed into a starting role there for a while when we had our injuries and really picked us up when we needed it. Solid all-around. Smart player. Good defender. Speed. He does a good job putting the ball in play, all the little things.”

Garcia homered in five straight games during these playoffs, tied for the second longest postseason streak behind Daniel Murphy, who went deep for six to power the Mets’ World Series march in 2015. As for Jankowski, he has 10 career homers over his nine-year career, including one this season, way back on July 3 in a 12-11 loss to the Astros at Globe Life Field.

“He's a great table-setter,” Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe said. “He'll probably downplay extra-base hits because he feels like that's not his calling card. But there was a while there when he was rolling and hitting some doubles and running himself into some triples. He hit a homer that he doesn't like to talk about.”

With the Diamondbacks using reliever Joe Mantiply as an opener, Texas was likely to use its bench to counter Arizona’s bullpen. As for Bochy’s decision to go with Jankowski over a bigger bat like Robbie Grossman, it all came down to the glove for a Rangers’ team that prioritized run-prevention to get them here. Lowe said that Jankowski made one of the “greatest plays [he’d] ever seen” leaping into the stands for a ball earlier this season, even though it ultimately popped out of his glove.

Jankowski’s fond memories of New York aren’t limited to Stony Brook. He also praised the Mets before Game 4 — Eduardo Escobar did get those No. 16 shirseys made for him after all — but he certainly looked comfortable Tuesday night at Chase Field.

“Thing didn’t work out well for me there,” Jankowski said, “and I’m pretty excited to be playing for the Texas Rangers, I’ll tell you that much.”