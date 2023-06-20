Yankees, minus Aaron Judge, must play up to their pay checks

Aaron Judge being a spectator for Tuesday’s early batting practice session, roughly five hours before first pitch, wasn’t so unusual, given that GM Brian Cashman refused to even speculate on the slugger’s return in a dugout briefing with the media.

What the reigning MVP witnessed, however, was not your typical pre-series tuneup in the Bronx. At a time of day usually reserved for backups and rookies to get some extra swings in, there was hitting coach Dillon Lawson, tutoring the likes of Anthony Rizzo, DJ LeMahieu and Josh Donaldson (yes, Anthony Volpe attended too).

As bad as the Yankees have looked at the plate recently — and it’s been terrible — at least you can’t say they’re not trying to solve the problem. Whether or not this malfunctioning lineup can be fixed, as long as Judge is still wearing a T-shirt and shorts, is another question entirely.

The Yankees' pathetic swoon in Judge’s absence is proving him to be vastly underpaid at $360 million, but it’s not like they can simply run on auto-pilot until his twice PRP-injected big toe is stable again. The rest of this roster is pulling in some big bucks, too. And at this stage of the season, more than five weeks from the trade deadline, Cashman and manager Aaron Boone need a few of these former All-Stars to play closer to their price tags.

Last season, the Yankees finished with a .325 on-base percentage, tied for the fourth-best in MLB. This year, their .298 OBP is third-worst, better than only the Royals and White Sox.

“I think that when you are struggling, you search for a lot, you tinker a lot, sometimes you double-down, triple-down until you get through it,” Cashman said. “Experience does matter — it’s not their first rodeo, meaning our veteran hitters, so they understand the ebbs and flows of the game.

“Am I happy with their approach? I’m happy with their commitment. I’m happy with their care. And ultimately I know I’ll be happy with their end results. But right now obviously we’re struggling. We just got to fight through it.”

This is Cashman’s $292 million roster. He’s got no other choice but to have faith in this group, and it would be an astonishing meltdown if all of this aging crew washed out simultaneously. Boone steadfastly refuses to point fingers, but the Yankees also can’t dodge taking action, and one of those now singled out is LeMahieu, who was benched Tuesday for the second time in three games and is likely to sit again Wednesday. The manager suggested it was sort of a mental re-set for the two-time batting champ, and the Yankees may have to start handing those out more.

“I think he’s grinding through it,” Boone said of LeMahieu. “Diving into a lot of video. As I tell him, he’s got the hit tool, right?”

Ideally, yeah. But track records aren’t a forever guarantee of future success. Entering Tuesday, LeMahieu, Rizzo, Donaldson and Giancarlo Stanton were in a 16-for-138 slide (.116) in the 12-game stretch since Judge was sidelined by smashing his toe into the outfield wall at Dodger Stadium. If that trend continues for any extended period, the Yankees are cooked, especially with Judge not likely to return until around the All-Star break.

There’s no solutions for a team-wide malaise to that degree, and also really no point for picking on Volpe, who by hitting .200 (7-for-35) puts him closer to the head of this disappointing class. Cashman reiterated Tuesday that he has no intention of demoting the 22-year-old shortstop, despite Oswald Peraza’s success at Triple-A Scranton, but that comes off as stubborn rather than any sound baseball logic.

If this was somebody without the Volpe name or hype, he would’ve been RailRider weeks ago. Putting his development aside, just the fact that Volpe has options makes him one of the rare spots that Cashman has flexibility with, and change for the sake of change can be a spark on occasion. Apparently, the Yankees aren’t there yet.

“Right now, obviously we need our offense to do better,” Cashman said. “But ultimately we’re not relying, per se, on one of the rookies to be filling in a gap, so to speak.”

Hal Steinbrenner surely thought he was buying out a lot of the current “ifs” by spending nearly $300 million on this year’s team. But he’s still got a clubhouse full of them — not to mention another $162 million question mark over at Double-A Somerset, where Carlos Rodon was making his rehab debut Tuesday night.

Speaking logically, it’s virtually impossible for the Yankees to remain this inept offensively based on the names that Boone keeps penciling in the lineup. But who would’ve believed that Rizzo could be in a 4-or-48 (.083) nosedive or the malfunctioning LeMahieu at .163 (14-for-86) over his last 23 games?

Maybe Harrison Bader, back Tuesday from the IL, will help. On the bright side, for the Yankees, he couldn’t make things any worse.