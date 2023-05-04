Brian Cashman takes great pains to explain Yankees' predicament

Hope is a hard sell in the Bronx. That’s the tactic of rebuilding teams, for GMs pleading for patience, and the Yankees' pledge to deliver championships — or at least the promise that No. 28 is right around the corner.

But Brian Cashman found himself in an unfamiliar spot Wednesday afternoon, seated on a dugout bench, trying to offer vague solutions to what seem to be unsolvable problems with his injury-ravaged roster before the Yankees went out and won 4-3 in 10 innings.

The session went on for roughly 26 minutes, but closer toward the end, after being peppered with an uncomfortable number of health-related questions, Cashman finally blurted out the message he probably wanted to deliver from the jump. As a reporter started to ask about Luis Severino’s rehab, the GM turned away and spoke directly into the TV cameras.

Cashman had another topic in mind. Something the GM evidently believed the citizens of a restless Yankee Universe needed to hear.

“Don’t give up on us — that’s all I can tell you,” Cashman said. “Don’t count us out. We’ve got a good group of people. Player-wise, staff-wise, support-staff wise. It’s a championship-caliber operation from that perspective. But we’re not currently flying at the level we would have expected because we’re missing some really important pieces, which I think anybody would acknowledge.”

Duly noted. That last part is undeniable. The Yankees currently have a dozen players on the IL — tied with the Mets for the most in the majors — at a combined cost of $152.8 million. That accounts for more than half of their $293 million payroll, meaning these Yankees obviously are not the team Cashman assembled during the winter.

So whose fault is that? Well, ultimately that responsibility falls to the GM, and Cashman didn’t shy away from the blame Wednesday. Of course that’s easier to do when you have Cashman’s seniority. He’s in his 26th season as GM, with a dynasty on his resume, and has served under two generations of Steinbrenners. Hal essentially refers to him as part of the family.

That probably has something to do with Hal entrusting Cashman with his checkbook, but the financial investments in this year’s top-heavy team aren’t working out too well. We don’t know if Steinbrenner is getting antsy with the meager return on his money to this point, but don’t expect Cashman’s job to be in jeopardy. He just a signed a four-year extension this winter, and even if Hal had the volatile temper of his dad — which he clearly doesn’t — the owner wouldn’t abruptly jettison his lifelong baseball advisor.

Nor should he. Not for a 17-15 start with a fractured roster. It’s terrible optics that the Yankees sat in the AL East cellar before Wednesday’s game, but the Guardians — their opponent — were second in the pitiful Central despite being three games under .500 (14-17). This is no excuse for the Yankees’ performance. It’s just worth noting that the Yankees don’t have the luxury of beating up any division weaklings this year, so they can’t take forever to get healthy again.

And once Cashman does get his big expensive pieces back, they better perform to expectations. Because if these Yankees somehow stumble badly enough to miss the playoffs — it would be only the fifth time in the past 27 years — then the scrutiny on the GM would truly go nuclear.

“If you want to convict somebody, convict me,” Cashman said.

For now, Cashman would appear to have time on his side. It’s only the first week of May. We’ve buried the Yankees much later than this and they’ve rebounded to make us eat those words. More than once. But if this blizzard of injuries — Harrison Bader and Oswald Peraza are the latest casualties — is truly the result of some terrible luck, as Cashman insists, then the GM better pray for a massive reversal of fortune in the coming months.

Whether that’s a plausible outcome here is another matter. Cashman has put his faith in players with sketchy medical histories, and what he’s dealing with now are not isolated incidents. Giancarlo Stanton (hamstring) is a frequent flier on the IL. The only time Carlos Rodon has stayed healthy is during the two years he was gunning for a contract, and since signing his $162 million deal, he’s yet to throw a meaningful pitch (the Yankees are having him see a back specialist Thursday).

Luis Severino, Frankie Montas, Josh Donaldson, even Aaron Judge. They’ve all been dogged by injuries to varying degrees, so it shouldn’t be a surprise to see them landing on the IL. What’s killing the Yankees is that they’ve all happened at the same time and Cashman doesn’t have any answers for that. It’s a catastrophe partly due to his own design, but the maladies aren’t fatal to the Yankees’ season. Not yet.

“We’re going to compete with who we have here,” Cashman said. “And we look forward to getting who we need back at a later date.”

Again, that’s a lot of hope baked into these Yankees, a team with the second-highest payroll in the sport. But Cashman wasn’t just preaching it Wednesday. He’s got his fingers crossed, too.