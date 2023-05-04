Jose Trevino's single in 10th gives Yankees walk-off win over Guardians

The Yankees have a Clay Holmes problem. And two more Yankees – Harrison Bader and Oswald Peraza – got injured on Wednesday night.

Still, the Yankees beat the Guardians, 4-3, when pinch hitter Jose Trevino’s one-out single to center drove in ghost runner Oswaldo Cabrera from third base in the bottom of the 10th.

Trevino was the last position player left as the Yankees lost Bader and Peraza to injuries in consecutive half-innings. According to starter Clarke Schmidt, Trevino predicted in the middle innings that he was going to end the game in a walk-off.

The struggling Holmes was called into a 2-2 game by manager Aaron Boone with two outs and no one on in the ninth inning. Holmes replaced Ron Marinaccio, who had just struck out Will Brennan and had retired all five batters he faced.

Boone said he didn’t want Marinaccio to stay in because he had pitched on Tuesday. He also said he had “zero hesitation” going to Holmes despite the righthander’s recent woes, which included a blown save and loss on Monday.

Holmes allowed a double and an RBI single as the Guardians took a 3-2 lead.

The double was a liner to left by Myles Straw that Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who was playing his first major-league game at the position, lost in the lights.

The RBI single was a bloop to left-center by Oscar Gonzalez. Bader and Kiner-Falefa both slid and Kiner-Falefa’s side slammed into the back of Bader’s head.

Bader, who on Tuesday played his first game of the season after an oblique injury, left the game. Doctors were checking out Bader’s head and neck area, Boone said.

“I think Harrison’s going to be fine,” Boone said. “They want to make sure with all the tests. I was just with him and he’s in really good spirits.”

Peraza left after stealing second base as a pinch runner in the bottom of the ninth. He slipped on the wet infield, injuring his right ankle, and then didn’t slide. Boone said Peraza was undergoing X-rays.

Peraza was replaced by pinch runner Aaron Hicks, who scored the tying run one batter later on Willie Calhoun’s single to left.

After Cleveland scored two unearned runs in the first, Calhoun and Jake Bauers homered off Cleveland starter Shane Bieber in the fifth to tie the game. It was Bauers' first home run as a Yankee.

It was Bauers’ first game back from a knee injury suffered on Saturday when he crashed into the leftfield fence in Arlington, Texas, making a spectacular catch in his first inning as a Yankee.



