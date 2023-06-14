Wheels fall off Subway Series opener for Mets

Since the modern rebirth of the Subway Series in 1997, the Yankees have been the team with everything to lose.

But that’s not the case this week. The Mets had something way more tangible than pride at stake, and what they lost during Tuesday night’s 7-6 defeat will have a lasting impact beyond the immediate dip in the standings.

We’ll start with the team’s fractured faith in Max Scherzer, whose impressive five-start rebound came to a crashing halt. Scherzer couldn’t protect a 5-1 lead and had to be pulled during the Yankees’ five-run fourth inning, when he walked off the mound to loud boos from the crowd of 43,707 at Citi Field.

Ultimately, this Subway Series is going to be a referendum on what the Mets were built on: their pair of three-time Cy Young winners, Scherzer and Justin Verlander, the two highest-paid pitchers in baseball at $43 million apiece. The early returns Tuesday were downright disturbing, as Scherzer allowed six earned runs — including homers to Giancarlo Stanton and DJ LeMahieu — over 3 1/3 innings.

As bad as that was, at least Scherzer gets a shot at redemption in five days. The same can’t be said for reliever Drew Smith, who didn’t even throw a pitch before he was ejected for his hands being too sticky and now faces an automatic 10-game suspension for the violation. Smith was called in to open the seventh inning but failed the umpire’s inspection, much to the Mets’ disbelief.

Oh, and the Mets stumbled in crushing fashion yet again, not only blowing a four-run lead, but failing to score the tying run in the eighth despite loading the bases with one out. Yankees reliever Clay Holmes whiffed Francisco Lindor and Starling Marte, both on 3-and-2 counts.

It’s too early to call the Mets desperate, but they can see it from here after suffering their ninth loss in 10 games. For the Yankees, nailing down the first 'W' of the Subway Series felt more like a bonus. They rolled into Citi Field at nine games over .500 (38-29), which only looks bad because that had them in third place in MLB’s strongest division, nine games behind the Rays, the sport’s best team.

One critical distinction: The Yankees, despite their first-half struggles and what is likely to be a month-long (minimum) IL stint for Aaron Judge, were in possession of the second wild-card spot, by a half-game.

That’s no small feat when you play in the AL East crucible, a brutal terrain where everyone else has a .377 winning percentage (90-149). The question now becomes whether or not the Yankees can stay alive without the reigning AL MVP and the man universally regarded as the most dangerous hitter on the planet.

“We’ve got to get a few guys on track,” manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday afternoon. “It’s about them getting rolling ... We’ll be fine.”

As for the Mets, it’s impossible to put an optimistic spin on now being five games below .500 (31-36). They don’t seem capable of wiping out a nine-game deficit to clearly superior Atlanta (getting swept last week at Truist Park left a mark) but three games out of the wild card isn’t quite as daunting — even though four teams are ahead of them.

When Lindor was asked Tuesday if it was time for the Mets’ agitated fan base to panic, coming off a 1-8 stretch with the Yankees at Citi, the .216-hitting shortstop shrugged off the question.

“Not at all,” Lindor said. “Yeah, we’re not playing to the level that we’re capable of playing, but there’s still a lot of games left. I feel like we haven’t hit our stride. Hopefully we hit it sooner rather than later. And all we need is a space in the playoffs, then anything can happen.

Handicapping the Mets’ chances become more difficult without having a better grip on a timetable for Pete Alonso’s return, and he declined to comment Tuesday after taking ground balls at first base during batting practice. The team’s official stance is that Alonso was expected to be out three to four weeks, so that would be another two at least.

For the Subway Series opener, the Mets went with Mark Canha at first base and the red-hot Tommy Pham — .379 BA, 3 HR, 1.372 OPS in the last 10 games — at DH, now that Showalter seemingly has been cured of his Daniel Vogelbach addiction. Shuffling the names around won’t work, however, unless Lindor and Jeff McNeil revert back to their All-Star forms from a year ago. Francisco Alvarez (12 HRs) is doing damage way ahead of schedule, but expecting him to carry the offense isn’t realistic.

“Yeah, it’s important — we’re going to try like heck to win,” Showalter said before Tuesday’s game. “But they don’t stop the season afterward. We’ve got a lot of opportunities to straighten things out.”

Maybe so. But if they can’t salvage a split in this Subway Series, the Mets are even worse off than we thought.































