Another forgettable outing for Yankees starter Luis Severino

Luis Severino’s first two starts of the season after coming off the injured list in late May might as well have taken place in 2022.

At the moment, they’re about as relevant as if they had.

Severino, who somewhat surprisingly showed no signs of rust those first two starts, made it three straight bad outings Tuesday night in a forgettable 4 2/3-inning performance against the Mets.

The righthander, who started the season on the IL with a right lat strain, allowed six runs (five earned), seven hits and three walks. He struck out four.

The Mets made him throw 29 pitches in a two-run first inning and 23 more in a two-run second (they scored an unearned run in the third to make it 5-1).

A five-run rally in the fourth inning against Max Scherzer gave the Yankees a 6-5 lead, taking Severino off the hook.

But only somewhat.

“His first two back were really dynamic, really good life to everything coupled with command and execution,” Aaron Boone said before the game. “The last two, obviously, not as much.”

Severino, when he’s been at his best in his Yankees’ career, generally has featured a high 90’s fastball and did so again both May 21 in Cincinnati and May 27 vs. San Diego.

But his velocity dipped a tick in the starts that followed – his fastball sitting more in the 94, 95 mph range – at the Dodgers June 2 and last Thursday at home against the White Sox.

Severino saw a slight uptick in the velocity Tuesday – peaking at 97 – but no better results.

“I don’t get enamored by the number,” Boone said of Severino’s fastball velocity. “(It’s) more about, what’s the life look like, what are the swings looking like off of it. And then, is he putting it where he wants to? If he does those things, we’ll be in a good spot.”

That spot didn’t occur Tuesday.

Severino took the mound with a 1-0 lead, courtesy of Giancarlo Stanton’s first-inning bomb off Scherzer, the DH’s sixth homer of the year (and fourth career homer in 25 at-bats against Scherzer).

Severino’s first pitch, a 95-mph fastball, Brandon Nimmo took for a ball. Pitch No. 2 was also a 95-mph fastball, and the Mets' leadoff man blasted it to right-center. His sixth homer tied it at 1-1.

Severino walked Francisco Alvarez and received a momentary reprieve when Jeff McNeil flied softly to center, then rightfielder Jake Bauers saved two runs with a nice running grab of a Starling Marte bullet that seemed destined to go over the outfielder’s head. But after Brett Baty fouled off a 97-mph fastball, the third baseman hit a ground smash back up the middle, the RBI single making it 2-1.

After Scherzer retired the Yankees in order in the top of the second, Severino’s struggles continued in the bottom half, a half-inning that included two balks by the pitcher.

Luis Guillorme flied to left but Mark Canha, the No. 9 hitter, doubled to left. A balk advanced the runners but, with the infield in, Alvarez grounded to short where Anthony Volpe successfully held the runner. The lefty-swinging McNeil, however, sliced a 0-and-1, 97-mph fastball down the third base line, the two-run single making it 4-1. Severino balked McNeil to second before getting Francisco Lindor to fly to left for the third out.

Spotted the 6-5 lead in the top of the fourth, Severino produced his first, and only, clean inning of the night in the bottom half.

Boone, with Ron Marinaccio ready, allowed Severino to face Luis Guillorme with Baty at second and the second baseman rifled an RBI single to left, tying it at 6-6 and ending Severino’s night.

Bader set for rehab

Boone said centerfield Harrison Bader, on the IL since May 30 with a right hamstring strain, will start a rehab assignment Wednesday with Double-A Somerset. It will be a short one as the Yankees’ plan is to activate Bader in time for this weekend’s series in Boston, which starts Friday night.