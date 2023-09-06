Yankees' Jasson Dominguez touches down in Bronx

Jasson Dominguez was easy to spot shagging flies in centerfield before Tuesday night’s Bronx debut against the Tigers. No one else on the Yankees wears a green glove, probably because he’s the only player in pinstripes nicknamed, “The Martian.”

Technically, this is now home for Dominguez, but the spacious lawn that fronts Monument Park was alien turf to him just the same. He shaded his eyes from the sun, tested the warning track. Yankee Stadium can be an intimidating place for first-timers, but after Dominguez terrorized the Astros over the weekend in Houston, there was little reason to doubt he’d feel comfortable on baseball’s biggest stage.

Dominguez, as anticipated, took it all in stride. He responded to the Bleacher Creatures’ roll call with a skyward finger point — some suggested it was an E.T. phone-home gesture — but didn’t provide any early moonshots at the plate. Dominguez whiffed on four pitches during his first trip, flailing at a slider out of the strike zone, and later slapped a fielder’s choice grounder in the third inning.

Just a few more steps on the learning curve. As it turned out, the Yankees couldn’t have planned this next phase of his development any better. They threw him right into a retractable-roof cauldron at Minute Maid Park, against the defending world champs, in a bold move that many GMs would likely shy away from doing to their prized prospects.

It could have been disastrous. Dominguez, though supremely talented, is only 20 — an age where he’d be packing up for his junior year of college. But the Yankees’ faith was rewarded when Dominguez homered twice during the weekend sweep of the Astros, first off the future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander — in his very first MLB at-bat Friday — then denting October hero Cristian Javier in Sunday’s prime time series finale.

There’s been no training wheels with Dominguez. He spent a whopping total of nine games at Triple-A Scranton before the Yankees summoned him for the Houston trip. Not only that, manager Aaron Boone had him batting third again Tuesday night for the third consecutive game, serving as protection for Aaron Judge.

Sticking Dominguez in the No. 3 hole is no small detail. Sure, the Yankees have been stripped of some veteran firepower, and Anthony Rizzo was shut down for the remainder of the season Tuesday as he continues to recover from his lingering May concussion. Boone went with five-rookie lineups in Houston, and used four Tuesday night as catcher Ben Rortvedt started in place of Austin Wells, so there’s more vacancies than usual for the Yankees this September.

But hitting Dominguez third was remarkable in itself, as he’s the youngest to bat there for the Yankees since Bobby Murcer, who was 20 years, 134 days for his appearance on Oct. 1, 1966. That’s more than a half-century ago. Otherwise, Mickey Mantle (19 in 1951) and Johnny Priest (20 in 1911) are the only Yankees in that ballpark, age-wise.

The Yankees insist Dominguez can handle everything that’s being thrown at him, and so far, they seem correct in that assessment. Then again, this is a last-place team without a ton of options at the moment. Putting Dominguez at No. 3 ahead of Gleyber Torres (8 HRs, 1.034 OPS last 29 games) should give him some decent pitches to rake, and he’s not necessarily going to find that down below when the bottom half is filled with rookies — along with the .113-hitting Rortvedt.

Plus, Dominguez’s even-keel approach, at such a young age, fits just about anywhere. If he’s capable of going deep twice on his debut weekend — becoming only the fourth Yankee to hit two homers in his first three games — that’s a big part of the entrance exam. But the team’s evaluation process takes into account a few more subtle signs as well.

“I think just his easy-going nature,” Boone said before Tuesday’s game. “That easy smile he has ... Whatever the result is, he’s got a real good knowledge of the strike zone. He plays the game with ease and I think enjoys it — enjoys the preparation, enjoys the work and doesn’t seem to get overwhelmed by circumstances.”

But that’s just the initial read. It’s only been four games, a sample size that can make anybody an All-Star. In the Yankees’ case, however, they need Dominguez to live up to the hype for the next decade or so. With the franchise at risk of finishing with a losing record for the first time since 1992, the Yankees are in the midst of a turbulent time, on the brink of an uncertain future. They’d like to pencil in Dominguez as soon as possible, so how he performs over this final month could help check one box in a long list.

“He’s had his ups and downs in the minor leagues, and through it all he’s continued to grow,” Boone said. “Hopefully he can be healthy, and in these final (25) games, get regular at-bats and start to really see what it’s like to prepare and game plan up here.”

On Tuesday, The Martian finally got to see the Bronx. Both are hoping for a long and memorable relationship.