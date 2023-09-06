Jasson Dominguez gets loudest ovation in his Yankee Stadium debut

“The Martian” came to Yankee Stadium on Tuesday night as 20-year-old rookie Jasson Dominguez made his home debut against the Tigers.

Dominguez got the loudest ovation during pregame lineup introductions and was serenaded first during the Bleacher Creatures’ first-inning roll call.

How would the centerfielder respond? It’s no small decision for a Yankees rookie in his first home game.

Dominguez appeared to play off his nickname. He turned to the right-centerfield bleachers, took off his glove, made a triangle with his index fingers and then pointed his right index finger at the sky, all the while flashing a wide smile.

It was interpreted by some as an homage to the adorable “E.T., phone home” moment from the movie “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.” That movie was released in 1982, 21 years before Dominguez was born.

The triangle also may have been a reference to “Area 51,” the mysterious top-secret military base in Nevada that is supposed to house a triangle-shaped UFO captured — shhh, secretly! — by the U.S. government.

The hashtag “#Area161” was posted on the Yankees’ official account on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Whatever Dominguez’s meaning — he surely would be asked to clarify his intent after the game — it had to be something out of this world.

Back on Earth, in his first at-bat in the home pinstripes before a crowd of 31,553, No. 3 hitter Dominguez struck out on four pitches against Detroit righthander Alex Faedo.

In his second at-bat, Dominguez went after the first pitch and grounded into a 4-6 forceout.

In the sixth inning, with the game tied at 1, the switch-hitting Dominguez turned around against lefthander Joey Wentz and grounded into a 5-4 force.

Two batters later, Giancarlo Stanton launched a two-run homer into the leftfield bleachers to give the Yankees a 3-1 lead. It was Stanton’s 400th career home run, which the crowd acknowledged with a curtain call.

Dominguez got his first hit at the Stadium when he doubled to right-center in the eighth. He scored on Gleyber Torres' two-run double to make it 5-1.

Dominguez was assigned Josh Donaldson’s old corner locker in the Yankees clubhouse, next to Isiah Kiner-Falefa. Fellow rookie Austin Wells was given the departed Harrison Bader’s locker, between Kyle Higashioka and DJ LeMahieu.

Of his Bronx debut, Dominguez said on Sunday night: “I think it’s going to be big-time.”

His big-league debut on Friday in Houston certainly was. Dominguez hit a home run in his first big-league at-bat off future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander. Dominguez went deep again in front of a national audience on ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball” and went 3-for-13 overall with four RBIs in his first three games.

“I know the fan base will be very excited to see him out here, in pinstripes in Yankee Stadium,” Aaron Boone said before Tuesday’s game. “Obviously, a really, really great debut in Houston for him . . . just excited for him to continue to grow and find his way at this level.”

Dominguez has impressed Yankees people with what Boone called “his easygoing nature. That easy smile he has. We talk a lot about anxiety is usually an enemy of the hitter when you’re in the box. He doesn’t seem to bring any anxiety to the plate. He seems very comfortable. Whatever the result is, he’s got a really good knowledge of the strike zone. He plays the game with ease and I think enjoys it, enjoys the preparation, enjoys the work, and doesn’t seem to get overwhelmed by circumstances. It’s just a few games in, but that’s kind of been his M.O, certainly, coming up through the minor leagues, too.”

Yankees fans had to wait to welcome the other rookie hitter who joined the club on the same day as Dominguez. Wells, who caught all three games in Houston, started Tuesday on the bench as Boone paired Gerrit Cole with Ben Rortvedt, who has become the AL Cy Young favorite’s personal catcher.

Boone said he expects to have Wells catch Cole at some point in the final weeks.

Notes & quotes: LeMahieu homered leading off the first to give the Yankees a 1-0 lead . . . The Yankees honored retiring Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera with a pregame ceremony. Cabrera had a game-tying RBI single off Cole in the sixth . . . The Yankees held a moment of silence for George Rose, their executive adviser for Pacific Rim operations, who died on Sunday at the age of 57 . . . Former Yankees centerfielder Bernie Williams played the national anthem on his guitar.