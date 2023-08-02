Yankees' quiet trade deadline a microcosm of their season so far

The Yankees probably had a dozen ways they could have improved their playoff chances by Tuesday’s 6 p.m. trade deadline.

But the team that already possessed the best bullpen in the majors -- the only relief corps with an ERA under 3.60, as trumpeted by the Yankees’ own game notes -- chose to make exactly two deals.

Oddly enough, for a pair of relievers, and an unremarkable duo at that. Just bizarre. Almost as if GM Brian Cashman, undecided on which direction to go, automatically switched into his default position of grabbing bullpen help, as he does every year at this time.

No offense to Keynan Middleton and Spencer Howard, but Cashman throwing up a buzzer-beater as the deadline clock expired felt, well, unnecessary at best.

At worst? Almost negligent.

What was the point? If Cashman didn’t think these Yankees were deserving of a significant upgrade or two -- and frankly, I’d agree with that opinion -- then why not sell off a surplus reliever or walk-year player, such as a Harrison Bader or maybe even Luis Severino. See if you could collect some young talent for the future.

Instead, Cashman’s deadline effort was reflective of the Yankees’ impotence this season, made worse by the GM’s chief competitors aggressively fortifying their playoff hopes. The Orioles, Angels, Rays, Astros, Blue Jays -- all of them pulled off significant deals that should help improve their postseason odds.

At first, Cashman said he was unaware of the flurry of activity among the Yankees’ rivals, having been in meetings until the GM had a chance to face the media shortly before 8 p.m. But that premise was ludicrous for someone that’s been neck-deep in deadline business for days now, and Cashman seemed more dejected than anything, perhaps realizing that fixing this malfunctioning roster was beyond his control.

“We obviously need everybody to step up and we have to look forward to seeing if they’re capable of doing that,” Cashman said. “Because we could have gone a different way. We could have obviously taken a wrecking ball to it. But I honestly felt, based on the opportunities that presented themselves, that didn’t make any sense whatsoever.

“And that kind of forced us to do a double-down. Three and half games out, let’s double-down and go for it.”

Double-down? Getting Middleton and Howard? Cashman might want to check his definition of the term. By our estimation, the Yankees didn’t want to spend either the money or the player capital that it would have required to inject some life into these moribund Yankees because they’re not worthy of such an investment.

As Cashman explained, some teams getting hot near the deadline shut off some obvious upgrades, most notably the Cubs’ Cody Bellinger. But like he mentioned, one player wasn’t going to solve these Yankees’ myriad issues -- only a time machine was capable of such a turnaround. Their thirty-something core of Anthony Rizzo, DJ LeMahieu and Giancarlo Stanton are hitting like retirees more suited for the pickleball courts. As long as the Yankees have to rely on them, Cashman’s hands are tied.

“They’re professionals,” the GM said. “They’re obviously extremely talented. And hopefully they’re saving their best baseball for the last few months.”

There’s not a zero percentage chance of that happening. Baseball is a streaky game. But from what we’ve seen to this point, it’s highly doubtful. The Yankees have been at the bottom of the majors in most key offensive categories, and that’s not the result of a few bad weeks. Losing Aaron Judge for seven weeks certainly put a huge dent in their productivity, but his return isn’t making their problems magically disappear either.

Entering Tuesday, the Yankees were 1-3 since Judge was activated last Friday in Baltimore, dropping two to the Orioles followed by Monday’s series opener to the Rays. This week isn’t getting any easier, with the Astros coming to the Bronx on Thursday and old friend Justin Verlander -- freshly acquired from the Mets -- expected to start at some point during that four-game showdown.

Cashman didn’t officially wave the white flag when the deadline expired at 6 p.m. But what transpired was the next-closest thing, only without the benefit of spinning off some parts for future profit. While Cashman said Hal Steinbrenner didn’t put any financial constraints on improving the club at the deadline, we’d hardly blame the Yankees’ owner if he cut off the cash spigot. Steinbrenner already has dumped $294 million into this underachieving group, a record sum for the Yankees, and it would be folly to throw more good money after bad.

So that’s the Yankees’ post-deadline strategy going forward: figure it out. We’re sure the Astros, Blue Jays and Rays are shaking in their cleats. And what of the Yankees’ clubhouse, which now gets the message loud and clear? Judge is the only savior walking through that door from here on out. Either remember how to play winning baseball again or get used to the boos echoing throughout the Bronx for the next two months.