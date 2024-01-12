Yankees got a bargain with Marcus Stroman, but they still need pitching help

Two things can be simultaneously true: Whatever complaints Yankee fans might’ve expressed when the team signed Marcus Stroman Thursday night, it was an undoubtedly good deal, and a bargain in an inflated pitching market.

And it was also not nearly enough – and that’s not due to a deficiency on his part.

The Medford native is an above average pitcher with a baffling, six-pitch arsenal and an elite groundball rate. He’s also battled a slew of injuries, pitching just under 140 innings in each of the last two seasons – factors that probably led to his second-half implosion in 2023. When healthy, he eats innings, has excellent control, and is a bona fide gamer with a career 3.65 ERA. He was even mentioned in early Cy Young speculation after pitching to a sub-3 ERA in the first half of last season.

In an offseason that’s seen Yoshinobu Yamamoto sign a record-setting contract for a starting pitcher despite never having played an MLB game, getting a 32-year-old of that caliber for two years and $37 million is an excellent money move for a rotation that needs the help. (Stroman also earns a third-year player option if he hits 140 innings in 2025, according to MLB.com; the deal is pending a physical.)

But there’s also that other part – the part you can’t ignore if you’re having a good faith conversation about what he brings to a team. If you like him, Stroman is an unconventional maverick who isn’t afraid to speak his mind, even if the consequences are unpleasant. If you don’t, you think he’s individualistic, and “a distraction.” The truth is probably somewhere in the middle.

He opted out of the COVID season. He opted out of the All-Star game last year. Heck, he opted out of his third year with the Cubs this season, even though he’ll make $2.5 million less with the Yankees in 2024.

There’s the deeply unsavory – he liked a tweet supporting Kyrie Irving after the then-Nets star posted a link to an anti-semitic video, and posted a diatribe about those “controlling the narrative” in the media in 2022, which, intentional or not, has long been considered a dog whistle for an anti-semitic trope (Stroman never mentioned Jewish people).

Then there’s the admirable, like his willingness to speak about the racism he encountered when playing with the Mets. He got death threats and spent years being peppered with racist slurs, he tweeted once, and given some of the replies he’d get on his posts back when I covered him on that team, there’s no doubt in my mind that what he says is true.

He is nuanced and difficult to categorize, and unpredictability makes some people nervous. But like we said – two things can be simultaneously true: Stroman may have erred in the past, but he can also grow from it, and as a hometown kid playing for the team he grew up rooting for, we should be pulling for that.

And there are signs that he's headed in that direction: He hasn’t tweeted since July, having abandoned getting into heated online arguments with fans and media alike, and deleted past posts where he criticized the Yankees. If he can bring his talent, his fire and his swagger to the Bronx, while also continuing to mature, Cashman could very well have pulled off the steal of the offseason.

Which brings us to the second part of all this: Even if everything works out, the Yankees pitching situation is still incomplete, and they need more starting help if they want to protect themselves from a repeat of last year.

Reports in The Athletic say the Yankees balked at Blake Snell’s asking price, and that Jordan Montgomery isn’t too keen on returning to the team that sent him packing for Harrison Bader. Trading for Dylan Cease or Corbin Burnes will no doubt require a king’s ransom.

But fans need to hope that Cashman is just playing a waiting game, and seeing if prices come down, because if the Yankees are committed to going all in, they almost certainly need a better rotation.

Overall, their starting pitching was decidedly mediocre last year, despite being headlined by Gerrit Cole, who won the AL Cy Young. Without him, starters pitched to a 5.06 ERA.

Now, consider who they have left behind Cole and Stroman: Carlos Rodon, Nestor Cortes and Clarke Schmidt – three guys who pitched a combined 268 innings with a 5.57 ERA last season (by comparison, Cole pitched 209 innings all on his own).

It’s even worse than it looks: Schmidt, a bullpen arm catapulted into a starting role, pitched 158 2/3 of those innings, while Rodon and Cortes languished on the injured list. They also shipped off Michael King in the trade that brought Juan Soto to the Bronx, losing another viable starting option. Can Cortes and Rodon stay healthy? And, pivotally, can Rodon reclaim the form that deserted him in 2023, when he pitched to an ugly 6.85 ERA?

Those are too many variables, and ones that Stroman can't fix all on his own.

Despite the naysayers, it looks like he was a good start. But there's plenty further to go.