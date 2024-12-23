There were two prevalent reactions when news broke Monday that the Mets had agreed to bring back Sean Manaea on a three-year, $75 million deal.

The first was joy. Manaea, 32, not only became the de facto ace of an unforgettable and unexpected Mets team that made it all the way to the NLCS, but he was so often its beating heart — affable, quirky, and fiercely competitive in a way that made baseball particularly fun.

The second was impatience. While plenty of people clamored for Manaea's return, he was only part of the magic that fans so desperately want back in 2025. Manaea is great. Juan Soto is really great. And even with all that, no one has forgotten about the true Son of Flushing.

Pete Alonso is still not a Met, and since Monday was Festivus — the Seinfeld holiday known for its Airing of Grievances — let's air one big ole grievance, shall we?

President of Baseball Operations David Stearns and owner Steve Cohen have done a masterful job so far this offseason, with one glaring omission: It's time to bring Alonso home.

Look, there are plenty of valid reasons for the delay. Stearns is acutely pragmatic in his dealings, with an eye toward value, efficiency and optimization. And Alonso, for all his many strong attributes, is a risk. Here we have a 30-year-old power-hitting, righthanded first baseman — the type of player that, historically, can tail off significantly as he approaches his mid 30s. Alonso, who's represented by relentless super-agent Scott Boras, is no doubt looking for a lengthy contract, and the Mets are already committed to Soto for 15 years. Alonso's contract will also be in the hundreds of millions of dollars — not exactly ideal when you've already spent a few seasons spitting in the eye of the Competitive Balance Tax, and are likely to keep doing so for some time to come, incurring all the pricey penalties that go with that.

Alonso hit just .240 last year, had a 24.7% strikeout percentage, and isn't all that fast, but he tacked on 34 home runs, including the myth-making ninth inning bomb against the Brewers in Game 3 of the Wild Card series that saved the Mets from elimination. Defensively, he's below average, though his proficiency in picking errant throws saved the Mets a few times, particularly as Mark Vientos got his bearings at third base.

Are we done with the caveats now? Good. Because none of that should take precedence over the fact that Alonso belongs on this team, makes them better, and has earned the opportunity afforded to homegrown talents like Brandon Nimmo and Jeff McNeil: Play your cards right, and stay a Met for life.

The bottom line is that baseball is a business and Alonso is good for business. Without the pressure of playing in a walk year, and with another power bat in the lineup in Soto, Alonso will be put in a position to succeed. And frankly, look at the other options: Christian Walker and Paul Goldschmidt are off the board. Do you want 40-year-old Justin Turner? Or 35-year-old Anthony Rizzo? Do you want to go after third baseman Alex Bregman and move Vientos to first after he's already shown significant progress with his hot corner defense? For what it's worth, Bregman, while an elite fielder, isn't even an offensive upgrade over Alonso. Known for his ability to get on base, Bregman saw a significant dip in that regard last season, dropping to a .315 on-base percentage compared to a career .366 OBP. Alonso's weighted on-base average of .340 last season is actually nine points higher than Bregman's, and his wRC+ - weighted runs created - is 122 compared to Bregman's 118. Alonso also played all 162 games last season.

Of course, there's more than that. We're still people, after all, and fans have an emotional connection to Alonso. He's earnest and sometimes a little goofy, and his love for the franchise comes out of his pores. We often think of power hitters as imposing and unsparing, but Alonso, despite his size, is an imp — cradling a playoff pumpkin to every postseason game because he didn't want anyone to mess with his special talisman. When the Mets needed a leader, he was a leader, even if his playful personality doesn't always seem particularly suited to the role. And when Francisco Lindor stepped up to become a vocal, if unofficial, captain, Alonso was just fine adjusting to a little bit of a different role.

Fans want him back. He has a chance at a legacy here, of potentially getting his number retired, and the rare opportunity to spend his entire career with one franchise.

He is, in temperament and personality, a Met to his core. It's time to make it official.