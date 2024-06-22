The Yankees could have looked into the visitor’s dugout Saturday and found plenty to worry about: The Atlanta team that won 104 games last year, the same squad that handed them an 8-1 drubbing Friday, and yet another sign that climbing out of their current swoon wouldn’t be easy.

Or, they could have seen a cautionary tale.

Despite riding a three-game losing streak going into Saturday, and being on the wrong side of back-to-back routs, there’s no doubt that this has been a charmed season for the Yankees so far. Their .654 win percentage was still best in baseball, they employ the services of two of the most fearsome hitters in the world, and recent missteps notwithstanding, their rotation has mostly been dominant.

“Everything has kind of gone as well as it could go,” Aaron Boone said, referring to all the games that came before this latest 2-6 stretch.

Atlanta knows a lot about things going as well as they can go, and the pitfalls that come along with it.

They are, after all, the team that won over 100 games two seasons in a row, and ran away with the NL East divisional title last year. They’re also the team that proceeded to take those “charmed” seasons and roll over in the playoffs, losing three games to one to the Phillies both times.

Now, there are plenty of reasons for their postseason troubles. The revamped playoff format means that the best teams in baseball get first-round byes and five days of no games - a potential gut punch to players who have spent 162 games mired in routine. Their vaunted offense didn’t hit. The Phillies got hot at the right time.

But there’s also this, courtesy of Spencer Strider, speaking to reporters after Atlanta was eliminated last year: “The people trying to use the playoff format to make an excuse for the results they don't like are not confronting the real issue…You're in control of your focus, your competitiveness, your energy. If having five days means you can't make the adjustment, you have nobody to blame but yourself."

As the old adage goes, a smooth sea never made a skilled sailor, and while no professional player will ever describe an MLB season as perfectly smooth, there’s something to be said about the intensity that comes with just a touch of desperation. It’s a tool the Yankees can tap into right now, and, if they stay steady, it can be a learning experience for when it counts the most.

And Boone, a baseball lifer if there ever was one, knows this.

On Friday, he was asked about Carlos Rodon, who let up three runs in the first inning and then proceeded to bark at someone (no one could say exactly who) in the dugout.

“We’re playing for a lot,” Boone said. “No issue with his intensity coming out. I wanted and expected more.”

After that outing, Rodon was seen sitting morosely on the bench, and when Gleyber Torres moved to comfort him, the lefty appeared to begin crying - using his hat to shield his face.

“I was just pissed off at the situation,” he said after, referencing the yelling. “The emotions got going.”

Say what you will about Rodon’s performance - and to be clear, it wasn’t good - but that’s certainly the type of intensity that can beget durability down the stretch, as long as the ability to get outs comes along for the ride. It can also translate to increased focus when it matters the most - when you’re duking it out in the playoffs against scrappy teams that have had to claw their way to October, and who often show the ability to wield baseball’s unpredictability like a well-honed sword.

If the Yankees do keep cruising, they'll have to marry dominance with determination in their effort to not fall victim to the same traps that felled Atlanta...and the Orioles...and the Dodgers last postseason.

“I feel like we are absolutely cut out for it,” Boone said, referencing their recent adversity. “Sometimes, a little reminder, or getting your lunch handed to you or getting popped in the mouth, helps you in the long haul. Keep that edge. Keep that sharpness and it allows you to dig in on how a team attacks you, maybe, and where you can button those things up.”

So, for now, go ahead and call this recent swoon a reminder. And if they need any more admonition, they can just look over to the third-base side of the diamond, to a team full of cautionary tales.