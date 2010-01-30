Best: Marvell Scott trades microphone for stethoscope

For seven years, Marvell Scott lived one of the most unusual double lives in sports media, simultaneously completing a medical residency and working as a sports anchor for WABC-TV.

But Scott gave up the latter last summer, realizing "being a part-time doctor is not very feasible."

A specialist in sports injuries and other orthopedic problems, he spent the fall working with teams at Rutgers and Princeton and now is setting up a private practice.

First, though, Scott plans to spend this week in Haiti assisting orthopedic and plastic surgeons treating people injured during the recent earthquake there.

He flew to the Dominican Republic on Friday and was to drive eight to 10 hours to Haiti from there.

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In addition to medical assistance, Scott will work to place orphaned children through the Cabrini Mission Foundation.

Scott, 36, who was a running back at Illinois and Delaware, said he would like to return to television, more likely as a medical expert than a sportscaster.

"I am in the process of reinventing myself as a physician,'' he said. "My sportscasting passion is going to be on hold for an extended period of time."

'Flying Tomato' travels solo

One of the TV highlights of the 2006 Winter Olympics was snowboarder Shaun "Flying Tomato" White revealing on NBC his desire to meet figure skater Sasha Cohen in Turin.

The two eventually did meet - briefly - at a party in Hollywood after the Games, but nothing romantic came of it. As far as we know.

White will have to go it alone this time, because to the likely detriment of NBC's ratings, Cohen did not qualify for the Vancouver Games.

White will be featured on CBS' "60 Minutes" today, discussing, among other things, the loneliness that has come with success - not in terms of meeting cute figure skaters but in terms of relationships with competitors.

"I definitely found it a bit lonely sometimes," he said in an excerpt provided by CBS.

"I totally understand . If you and I were competing on the hill, I don't think I'd want to hang out with you afterward while you're shining your medal . . . That would be a bummer."

Michaels still believes in '80 miracle

Al Michaels next month will work his first Olympics in 22 years, as a daytime studio host for NBC.

Perhaps you recall Michaels' most famous Olympic moment in 1980, when he called a certain hockey tournament in upstate New York. Al does.

"People ask, 'Do you ever get tired of talking about this?' '' Michaels said. "You can't. It's one of those things that's indelibly placed in the mind of anyone who was alive."

When he is asked about his greatest sports memory, he says: "That's the wrong question. The question should be: What's No. 2? This is No. 1 by a million miles, and always will be."

Michaels said his famous "Do you believe in miracles?" line might not have come to him in a later era of ubiquitous highlights.

If he had known it would be "played back a million times," he might have tried harder to come up with a memorable line and in the process ended up with a less memorable, less spontaneous one.

"I just got lucky," he said.

No fear of no Favre factor at CBS

CBS Sports president Sean McManus said the ratings for the NFL this season - "an amazing, amazing story in television" - were helped in part by the "Brett Favre factor," which unlike last season extended into the playoffs.

So doesn't that mean losing Favre's Vikings will negatively affect ratings for the Super Bowl?

"I don't think so," he said, citing the human interest aspect of the Saints' rise, post-Katrina.

McManus said having Favre "would have been terrific, but I think the New Orleans Saints are equally as good a story and may have more broad appeal for the casual NFL viewer."

NBA Jam spreads to 21st century

EA Sports is bringing back the classic "NBA Jam" video game and is soliciting votes from fans in selecting three players from each team to be featured.

The process began last week with the Knicks, Nets and Hornets. You can vote through Sunday night at nba-jam.easports.com. It won't make up for David Lee not making the All-Star team, but it's something.

And no, Knicks fans, you cannot vote for LeBron as a write-in candidate.

The Who has game plan in place

This year, the NFL has turned the Wayback Machine to The Who for its annual Super Bowl halftime tribute to musical acts that were big even before I started following popular music.

What will the boys play? Pete Townshend told all to Billboard, and it appears the plan is to pinball around with a medley of some of the band's greatest hits.

No word yet on the Super Bowl XLV halftime show in 2011. But sources tell me the finalists are Chuck Berry and Little Richard.