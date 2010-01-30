White feels better than expected day after spill

(AP) — Snowboarder Shaun White tells friends he is feeling better than he thought he would the day after banging his face on the superpipe while trying to land a hard trick during practice at the Winter X Games.

White received clearance from on-site medical staff after the accident Friday night. Shortly after, he returned to the top of the superpipe and won his third straight X Games championship.

Seeking to defend his Olympic halfpipe title in Vancouver next month, White was spending the day with friends Saturday. His publicist says White, who had an abrasion along the lower left part of his cheek, thought his mouth and jaw might hurt in the aftermath but has told friends it doesn't hurt at all.