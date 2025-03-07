Lou Lamoriello begins the Islanders' reset after second best stretch in franchise history

Before stepping into the great unknown of a new era, let’s take a moment here to express appreciation for the second-greatest stretch in Islanders history.

They have made the Stanley Cup playoffs five times in the past six seasons, twice reaching the semifinals, with a core of generally likable, hard-working players who were around so long they seemed like hockey family.

They even opened a spiffy new arena in Elmont, their third home of the 2020s.

Lou Lamoriello has been at the helm for all of it. So kudos to him, too, as well as ownership, coaches, scouts, staff and whoever else helped make it happen. It has been an entertaining ride, and helped get hockey fans through the darkest, sports-challenged days of the COVID-19 era.

Now that that’s out of the way . . .

It is time for a reset. Actually, it is past time, as the slowing, aging Islanders have been running on grit and fumes for a while now.

Everyone in the league wondered how long Lamoriello would stick to the process.

Then he signaled late Thursday night that he was ready to acknowledge the obvious and sacrifice an uncertain present for the potential of a brighter future.

He traded Brock Nelson, one of the Islanders’ best and most loyal players this century, to the Avalanche in advance of Friday’s NHL trade deadline.

Nelson will turn 34 in October – the same month Lamoriello turns 83 – and did not accept the Islanders’ most recent contract extension offer. So he was gone.

The return was impressive. The Islanders got back a promising young forward in Calum Ritchie – the 27th overall pick in the 2023 draft – and a first-round choice in the 2026 or ’27 draft, plus a conditional third-round choice in 2028.

Lamoriello has until Friday afternoon to make more such moves, with another unrestricted free agent-to-be in Kyle Pamieri the next logical candidate to be dealt.

The Islanders were only four points out of a playoff spot when all this went down, but there were four teams ahead of them with the same aspiration.

So Lamoriello, who hates to make any concessions on a season, any season, did what he had to do and moved Nelson.

This was no small thing for the Islanders. They have tickets to sell, so a rebuild could be tricky in business terms. Mediocrity is not a viable option.

But here’s the thing: Islanders fans get it.

Most would gladly exchange short-term pain for a brighter future. They would have been more upset had Lamoriello not traded Nelson than they are now that he did.

And it is not as if the Islanders do not have the pieces to remain competitive in the immediate future as they retool.

Mathew Barzal, Bo Horvat and Ilya Sorokin all are under 30, in their primes and under long-term deals. The cupboard is not bare. But it needed some fresh produce that can produce. Ritchie is an intriguing start.

Nelson scored 20 goals and had 23 assists for the Islanders this season, capped by a fitting farewell in Tuesday night’s 3-2 upset of the Jets at UBS Arena.

It was his 901st game with the Islanders, fourth most in team history, behind the 1,057 for Josh Bailey, another longtime member of the recent core.

Bailey’s stay ended two years ago. Nelson’s ended on Tuesday with a goal and an assist and an emotional postgame interview on MSG Networks.

It was a chance to say goodbye, and even though he did not do so explicitly, it was obvious he knew what was coming.

This time, Lamoriello did, too. Better late than never.