Knicks get defensive against Heat

MIAMI

It was not quite 11 in the morning Sunday and Amar'e Stoudemire was talking defense, something the Knicks often have done more of than actually playing it.

This was before a shootaround at AmericanAirlines Arena, and Stoudemire was explaining that until the new-look Knicks can sort out defensive strategy, extra effort will have to suffice.

Twelve hours later, talk turned to action, delivering the Knicks what coach Mike D'Antoni called the best victory in his three seasons, a 91-86 shocker over the Heat.

The Knicks led 87-86 when the Heat took possession with 12.7 seconds remaining.

Soon LeBron James was driving the lane, but Carmelo Anthony stayed in front of him and steered him directly into a block by Amar'e Stoudemire.

Considering the doubts around the NBA about the willingness of Anthony and Stoudemire to defend as well as they score, it was a signature moment that bodes well for the rest of the season.

In a show of leadership on the defensive end, Anthony even asked to cover James - whom he has been competing against since high school - during the final seven minutes. "I wanted to take that challenge," he said.

D'Antoni insisted he wasn't surprised by his stars' performances, saying, "In big moments, big games, big shoulders, they both have them and they have always had them . . . The bigger the stage, the bigger the game, the bigger they play, and they just showed it."

James had another chance after Shawne Williams made a couple of free throws, but he missed a three-point shot with Anthony challenging him, and that was that.

After allowing the Heat 34 points and 69 percent shooting in the first quarter, the Knicks gave up only 52 points in the final three quarters.

The Heat helped with some lackadaisical play, but the Knicks will take it, especially after that loss in Cleveland on Friday raised concerns that their chemistry experiment might falter early.

The Big Two hardly were the only contributors on defense.

Chauncey Billups followed a 27-foot three-pointer that put the Knicks ahead to stay at 85-84 with a steal that led to two Williams free throws.

Even Anthony Carter chipped in, fulfilling a vow to D'Antoni that he could handle Dwyane Wade. "He said he can guard Wade, and I wanted to see it," the coach said. "And he told me the truth."

Wade finished 5-for-15 and scored 12 points. He had nine assists but five turnovers.

The commitment D'Antoni, Anthony and Stoudemire have to defense - or lack thereof - has been doubted by assorted NBA observers, from TV analysts to opposing coaches and players.

Before the game, ESPN analyst Hubie Brown, a 77-year-old X's-and-O's sage, expressed confidence the Knicks in time will figure out how to use Anthony and Stoudemire together on offense. The key, he said, will be how interested they are in defense, which has been one of the keys to the Heat's success after their early chemistry problems.

"Let's stop worrying about that [offensive] end and start watching to see whether they get out of the bottom one-third defensively in every category," Brown said.

When I reminded Brown the Knicks have said defense is a priority, he said, "In this league, there are a lot of people who all they do is talk about it."

Sunday morning, the Knicks talked about it again. Sunday night, they did something about it.