Mika Zibanejad's Game 6 goal was a big one for him and the Rangers

With the scored tied, the game halfway over and the season on the line, the Rangers naturally would have been happy to accept a goal from anyone.

But there was no one they would rather have gotten one from in that spot on Saturday night than Mika Zibanejad, a stalwart who was looking for his first goal of the playoffs.

Then, suddenly, there it was, a goal that put the Rangers ahead for the first time en route to a 5-2 victory over the Devils Saturday night at Madison Square Garden.

The result forced a seventh and final game in the teams’ first-round playoff series on Monday night at the Prudential Center in Newark.

Zibanejad already had played a key role, when his shot during a power play bounced off Chris Kreider’s leg and past Akira Schmid to tie the game late in the first period.

Then came the game-changer, when Kreider passed from the behind the goal to Zibanejad in the slot. He beat Schmid to his glove side, and it was 2-1 at 10:10 of the second period.

So there it was: Two pillars of the franchise’s recent history coming through when it mattered most.

Zibanejad and Kreider finished one-two in the regular season in goals scored for the Rangers with 39 and 36.

But Kreider, who has been a Ranger since 2012, was not through.

Later in the second period, he dropped a pass to Vladimir Tarasenko, who ripped another shot past Schmid at 18:25 of the second.

Schmid had allowed only two goals in the teams’ previous three games.

The outburst made coach Gerard Gallant look smart. He had shuffled his lines in advance of Game 6, among other things replacing Patrick Kane with Tarasenko on the top line, joining Zibanejad and Kreider.

By the end of the second period, all three of them had a goal.

Before the game the Garden video board showed highlights of Mark Messier’s famed “guarantee” game — a 4-2 victory over the Devils in Game 6 of the 1994 Eastern Conference semifinals.

Then the game began with a new look for the first three sets of Ranger forwards.

It was Kreider-Zibanejad-Tarasenko, then Artemi Panarin-Filip Chytil-Kaapo Kakko, then Alexis Lafreniere-Vincent Trocheck-Kane.

The Devils picked up where they left off in badly outplaying the Rangers in Games 4 and 5, flashing their speed to dominate puck possession early on.

New Jersey broke through at 11:49, when Curtis Lazar poked a loose puck into an empty net past Igor Shesterkin on a rebound.

It looked like another long night in the making for the Rangers, but the tide turned at 19:06 of the first period when Kane charged up the middle on a breakaway.

Dawson Mercer got a piece of the puck when he dove at Kane, but he also got a piece of his skate, bringing him down for a tripping call.

Not long after that, at 19:35, Zibanejad’s long, off-target shot bounced past Schmid off Kreider to tie it.

It was Kreider’s fifth power play goal of the series, and it broke an 0-for-14 slump on the power play for the Rangers.

The goal was Kreider’s 16th in potential elimination games in his career, tying Messier for the NHL career record in that category.

It was a fortunate outcome for the Rangers, who were badly outplayed in the opening period.

The Rangers started the second period on another power play after Ondrej Palat tripped Jacob Trouba as the first period horn sounded.

The result was good early pressure that had the Devils on their heels at last.

The Devils had a couple of good chances to score a shorthanded goal but were stopped by Shesterkin.

Among the fans at the Garden was new Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who said, “Let’s go!” when shown on the video board to loud cheers.

The Rangers did go, when the Kreider-to-Tarasenko connection made it 3-1.

The fourth line made it 4-1 when Barclay Goodrow put home the rebound of a shot by Jimmy Vesey at 7:23.

Everyone eventually got into the act. Braden Schneider beat Schmid with a long shot to make it 5-1 at 12:28, at which point the Devils pulled Schmid out of the game.

The young, speedy Devils will not be any slower on Monday, so the Rangers still face a formidable task in trying to advance.

But that task will be much more manageable if Zibanejad can parlay Saturday’s breakout into a key role.