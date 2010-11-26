The Best of Neil's Watchdog

Wolff going strong at 90

Seven decades since his broadcasting debut and more than a half-century since his two most famous calls, Bob Wolff still is on the job. Not bad for a guy who turns 90 Monday.

"If I were wealthy, I would pay them for the job,'' he said. "Mind-wise, nothing has changed for me. I get the same kick out of doing shows that I've ever had in my life.''

Wolff called Don Larsen's perfect game in 1956 and the 1958 NFL Championship Game that has been called "The greatest game ever played.''

Those were before my time, but he also was the soundtrack of my first basketball memory, the Knicks' historic rally over Bob Cousy and the Royals 41 years ago today (see cool video on my blog).

Even though he doesn't do play-by-play anymore, Wolff maintains an office at News 12 Long Island, for which he covers major events and for which he does a weekly commentary, "My Point of View.''

On Nov. 17 his News 12 friends threw a surprise party he called "a once-in-a-lifetime tribute.''

As for the job, he has another year on his contract. And after that?

" Pat Dolan said I'm welcome to be at News 12 as long as I want,'' he said.

Super Bowl cuts classic rock cord

The most improbable streak in sports will come to an end in February, when after six consecutive years of Super Bowl halftime acts older than I am, the NFL turns to the Black Eyed Peas for the big event.

The move was all but inevitable after the league wheeled out The Who last year, pushing its post-Janet Jackson-wardrobe-malfunction preference for classic rock geezers to an illogical extreme.

At the time I suggested Beyonce for 2011. I'll settle for Fergie.

Luther on right track

I shook some very large hands during my days covering basketball, from Connie Hawkins to Shaquille O'Neal.

But nothing compared to greeting Luther Wright, whose right mitt was roughly the size and consistency of a two-pound sirloin.

Remember him? He was 7 feet, 2 inches of raw talent out of Seton Hall who went on to become an epic first-round bust with the Jazz.

Wright's sordid post-hoops tale has been told before, but never in as much detail as in his new book, "A Perfect Fit,'' written with Karen Hunter.

In 192 efficient pages, Wright recounts a series of sexual assaults in his childhood, his misuse of drugs and women in adulthood and a period of homelessness.

Now 39 (and north of 400 pounds) he appears to be on the right path - happily married, taking classes at Seton Hall and sober for several years.

(Full disclosure: In the late 1980s, when we both were on the city high school sports beat, Ms. Hunter beat me in a one-on-one basketball game in a Manhattan playground. Unfortunate day.)

CBS eyes tear up

CBS' NFL pregame panel often is accused of forced laughter, but Thursday the mood was far different after a moving holiday feature on people who have benefited from the donated organs of the late Bengals receiver Chris Henry.

James Brown was so overcome Boomer Esiason had to take over for him, then grew emotional himself when he said his son, Gunnar, who has cystic fibrosis, might someday need a lung transplant.

Powerful stuff. But the vibe in the studio should be back to normal Sunday.

Joining the panel as a guest game-picker: Victoria's Secret model Lily Aldridge.

L.A., N.Y. top tix totes

Determining average prices for tickets and other costs at sports events is enormously complicated. But Team Marketing Report keeps doing it, and we keep reporting it.

So here goes:

TMR said this past week that average non-premium NBA tickets have dropped for the second season in a row, by an average of 2.5 percent.

The Lakers lead with an average of $95.21, followed by the Knicks at $88.66, with the Celtics a distant third at $68.55.

The Nets? Officially, they average $40.50 in their first season at the Rock. But as of Friday, StubHub had tickets available for tonight against the Trail Blazers for as little as . . . $1!

Welcome to NY, Terry Collins

Autumn in New York:

The Mets introduced their new manager Tuesday. Primary element of all three New York tabloid back pages Wednesday: Yankees.

Jets' 'Fish Bowl' is cracked

I caused a stir Monday when I wrote the Jets' use of a glassed-in interview area - a/k/a "The Fish Bowl'' - at the Coaches Club in their new stadium is "unprofessional and awkward.''

And that it was after the victory over the Texans, when the first question to Rex Ryan was shouted by a fan and Santonio Holmes needed one repeated because cheers for Mark Sanchez had drowned it out.

The Giants evidently agree; last month they moved their interviews to an area not accessible by fans. Jets writers do, too. Based on Twitter posts most were ready to carry me off the field as their hero.

Fans, however, were a tad less sympathetic. Sample (unedited) Twitter response: um the jets don't play for you they play for the fans. Your covering football. Stop being picky shut up and do your JOB.