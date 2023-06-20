WFAN's new lineup puts familiar voices in new time slots

For a schedule “shakeup” that will involve 13 ½ hours of its broadcast day, the new-look WFAN that is to be unveiled Tuesday afternoon will look decidedly familiar.

It would be wrong to call this rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic, because the station still is a ratings hit and a relevant part of the local sports conversation.

Rather, call it rearranging the benches on the Circle Line, radio comfort food that remains a habit and a tradition after all these decades, even if the thrill is gone.

None of this will be official until this afternoon, when the station will reveal a reordered day centered around Tiki Barber moving from middays to drive time to succeed the departing Craig Carton.

Newsday confirmed that news last Friday, then reported on Saturday that Sal Licata likely would take Barber’s midday spot opposite Brandon Tierney and that Chris McMonigle was the favorite to move to Licata’s overnight shift.

The consensus reaction on Twitter was swift and fair: Even if one is a fan of Evan Roberts, Barber, Tierney and Licata, are these the right pairings?

After all, Roberts and Barber generally are levelheaded, likable types. Tierney and Licata can be dyspeptic hotheads. Usually, the idea is to have one of each on a radio team.

But who knows? Maybe these combinations will work, and if it is to be Tierney and Licata in middays, the dynamics certainly will be interesting.

Stranger things have happened, starting with a team that initially was met with skepticism, including from the stars themselves. It was a show called “Mike and the Mad Dog.” (Ask your parents.)

There is nothing wrong with rewarding and promoting deserving folks internally, a smart move for any company. But there also might be a financial angle to all this.

WFAN is in no position to throw around generous money in trying to attract big-name outsiders – assuming there even is such a thing in 2020s local sports talk radio.

Its parent company, Audacy, is highly leveraged, was delisted from the New York Stock Exchange and has its stock trading at around 7 cents per share.

Even if Audacy goes bankrupt, WFAN is not about to go off the air, but again, it is not exactly swimming in cash and like all sports media has not yet fully recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic. (Thank goodness for legalized sports betting ads!)

One positive development about the changes at WFAN is the next step in a youth movement that was badly needed as of several years ago. Morning co-host Boomer Esiason now will be the only regular host over 50.

The bigger challenge is a youth movement among listeners in a genre whose act has gone stale in an era of instant information and debate.

Like most sports stations, WFAN has evolved from straight sports talk to more general topics, a needle the morning show has done a good job threading.

That was Carton’s specialty in the afternoon. We shall see if Barber can do it.

Anyway, here we are. It is difficult to imagine a less dramatic shakeup.

Consider Carton’s arc.

In 2017, he left the station upon being arrested in the wee hours of the morning on federal fraud charges, stunning his colleagues and listeners.

In 2023, he is leaving after months of careful consideration to spend more time with his family – one of the rare such cases where it actually is true.

Of course, the latter is a better story for him and his family. But it is not exactly juicy tabloid or social media fodder.

WFAN changes usually are prompted by bombshells such as Don Imus’ firing in 2007 or the “Mike and the Mad Dog” breakup of 2008 or more recently Carton’s arrest, Mike Francesa’s retirement/un-retirement, the youth kick that swept out several familiar station stars, COVID-19 and other assorted drama.

This time . . . meh. The WFAN ship might list at times, but it still is on course, even if that means going in circles.