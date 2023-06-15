Craig Carton to leave WFAN this month, source says

Craig Carton will leave WFAN’s afternoon drive time show later this month, a station source confirmed on Thursday.

Carton has been working a double shift since September, doing a morning TV program, “The Carton Show,” on FS1 in addition to his WFAN show, making for an untenable personal schedule.

His departure will leave a hole in WFAN’s roster, with the station now looking for a new partner for Evan Roberts.

The news, first reported by the New York Post, does not come as shock. Carton has been open on the air about the challenge of working two jobs.

But there is more money in TV, and going exclusively to FS1 will allow him to return to the morning show routine he had during his first 10 years at WFAN, from 2007-17.

Midday show co-host Tiki Barber is among the candidates to succeed Carton.

Carton and Roberts have been a ratings success since Carton returned to WFAN in November of 2020 after serving a year in federal prison after being sentenced on fraud charges, consistently beating “The Michael Kay Show” on ESPN New York during afternoon drive time.