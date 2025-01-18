St. John's off kilter without injured Deivon Smith, Rick Pitino says

NEWARK — The impact was noticeable right away.

It was the end of the first half of Tuesday's five-point win over Georgetown and St. John’s looked nothing like the team that had climbed to the upper rungs in the Big East. The Red Storm trailed the Hoyas by 10. The best rebounding team in the conference had been outrebounded by 16. They had scored only two points on the fast break.

It was the first full half St. John’s had played without starting guard Deivon Smith. The 6-foot, 175-pound Smith suffered a shoulder injury on Jan. 11 in a high-speed collision with 6-5, 197-pound Wooga Poplar of Villanova.

St. John's coach Rick Pitino said Smith still has pain in the shoulder and all but declared him out for Saturday’s game at Seton Hall. Now the question hanging over the Red Storm is this: When will they get this key player back?

“It could be two weeks. It could be two days,” Pitino said. “It’s when his pain subsides.”

In the preseason, Pitino called Smith “the fastest player I’ve ever coached,” and in the past six weeks, he has emerged as the high-octane engine driving St. John’s. The Red Storm play at a faster pace with Smith on the floor. He is a good defensive rebounder who can ignite the fast break without a pass. And though he doesn’t take many, he has the highest three-point field-goal percentage (.408) on the team.

Looking back on that first half against Georgetown, Pitino said Friday, “We're nowhere near as good a team without Deivon.”

“That was our poorest half of the season by far,” he added. “Watching it was very difficult. Our pace was awful. Our defensive rebounding was awful. You know, he's a very unique player. He picks up our pace. He's a leading defensive rebounder. We're nowhere near as good [without him].”

On the day before the Georgetown game, Smith described the moment of contact as: “I heard some stuff in there when it happened, like a little crack or whatever, and I was in some pain. But it did pop.”

On the day the Red Storm faced the Hoyas, he received a cortisone injection in the shoulder. Three days later, it was difficult to tell how much improvement there had been. Smith had not participated in practice or any basketball activities. On his own, the righthanded shooter tried shooting and felt pain when he did.

“He's still in pain,” Pitino said. “I'm not going to play anybody who's in pain . . . What I try to do is get guys playing at 100%. I don’t want him playing in pain.”

Smith’s injury makes Kadary Richmond the team’s primary ballhandler. Richmond ended up as one of the key reasons that St. John’s came back to beat the Hoyas, 63-58, with all of his 10 points and three of his eight rebounds after halftime. When he rests, it’s likely that freshman Jaiden Glover will handle the ball with help from Simeon Wilcher and RJ Luis Jr.

Storm doc 6 parts

Vice TV will air the first episode in a six-part docuseries, “Pitino: Red Storm Rising,” on Feb. 11. In addition to airing on Vice's cable and satellite channels, the docuseries will be available by streaming on half a dozen platforms, including Hulu, Sling and Dish Anywhere.

Pitino often has spoken of how St. John’s faded from national relevance for most of the last quarter-century. The decision to allow the filmmakers full access was about reversing that.

“I'm trying to promote the program,” he said. “I would not do this at Kentucky or Louisville. I'm doing it to promote St. John's . . . Anything is good for St. John's because it's been missing for a lot of years . . . The more pub we get brings us back on the map, and that's what we're trying to do here.”

“Coach Pitino is a Hall of Fame coach and [there’s] a lot of people who want to see how he operates, see how he runs a team,” Aaron Scott said. “I think it's good. It gives you a lot of behind the scenes. I think it’ll be a fun documentary.”

Vice released a trailer for the docuseries on Friday.

Dunlap puts hold on surgery

St. John’s should have a better idea in approximately three weeks whether top outside shooter Brady Dunlap will be able to return this season from a small abdominal tear. The 6-7 sophomore had seen two doctors who recommended a surgical repair with a recovery time of three to four months. Pitino recommended that he see a trainer in Toronto who had helped Jamal Mashburn overcome the same injury without surgery, and it's been decided to try the trainer’s approach.

“I have the tear,” Dunlap said. “What the guy in Toronto said is if I train everything else around it, then it won't be as big of a deal, because everything else will be so strong in [my] core. So that's basically the idea that we're kind of following right now.”

Dunlap will do extensive core training for the next three weeks and then the situation will be reassessed. He doesn't sound confident that he’ll be able to return but is trying to be optimistic.

He also said he might have to get the surgery after the season is over anyway. He called that a “best-case scenario.”