St. John's must focus on winning Big East games, not on potential NCAA Tournament seeding

Hard to imagine as it may be, St. John’s biggest game of the season to date got just a little bigger on Saturday afternoon.

Front and center we have the ninth-ranked Red Storm hosting No. 24 Creighton Sunday with first place in the Big East on the line and a massive crowd expected at the Garden. A victory by St. John’s (21-4, 12-2) over the Bluejays (18-7, 11-3) would give the Storm a two-game lead in the standings with five to play as it angles for its second outright regular season championship and first since 1985 (it last had a share in 1992).

Now for the backdrop. The NCAA Tournament selection committee revealed Saturday on the Bracket Preview Show how it sees the top four seeds in each region right now and the Red Storm was slotted as No. 4 in the East Region. That round of games will be held at Newark's Prudential Center. It was the final team revealed and committee chairman Bubba Cunningham said St. John’s finished just ahead of Michigan State and Marquette.

In the seven-year history of the show, 84% of the teams revealed ended up with a top four seeding when the actual field was announced on Selection Sunday, including 19 of the 28 teams with a No. 4 seeding.

The committee announcement is a coin with two sides. One one side, St. John's has been so successful this season that's it's in a position like this for the first time in 25 years. On the other, the Storm now knows it has something to lose.

And here’s a hard truth: for a St. John’s team that’s winning as it hasn’t in eons, that’s nothing but a distraction.

The only thing the Storm was focused on before Saturday’s reveal was winning Big East games and capturing that regular season conference title. And that’s where the focus should remain. Do that and the seeding and placement in the bracket on Selection Sunday will take care of itself. And if recent trends hold up, the NCAA Tournament selection committee doesn’t make big changes based on the conference tournaments (unless an upstart wins an automatic bid).

Asked Friday about the mere possibility that St. John’s would be one of the 16 teams revealed Saturday, Storm coach Rick Pitino replied, “Not interested.” Zuby Ejiofor got the same question minutes later and said, “It would mean a lot.”

When Ejiofor uttered those words, it sounded a little like a knee-jerk response to being paid a compliment.

We say this because he speaks in an entirely different tone when talking about the value of beating Creighton Sunday and winning the conference title.

“We understand the magnitude of how important it is, not just for ourselves, but we're playing for something that's bigger than just ourselves,” Ejiofor said of Sunday’s game. “We're playing for a Big East championship for the whole community. We understand that this is going to give us a little bit of a cushion. . . . Everybody is totally engaged on what's at hand and what it takes to win this game.”

That’s the way St. John’s has to be right now. Eyes on the prize you can earn. Not what might happen in a month.

Right time for Lefty?

Anyone who has ever watched Lefteris Liotopoulos putting up three-pointers when the Red Storm shoots before the game already knows. The 6-4 freshman from Greece who everyone calls ‘Lefty’ almost never misses. The thing is, he hasn’t gotten to do it much in games.

That may be about to change. Pitino said Friday that Liotopoulos is going to see more playing time while Deivon Smith is sidelined.

“We've got to probably try him because he's such a good offensive [player] and because we need a backup point guard with Deivon out,” Pitino. Pitino also called Liotopoulos “the best shooter on the team.”

He’s appeared in only 16 games and played a total of 46 minutes. He has taken eight three-point attempts and made three. In Wednesday’s two-point loss at Villanova a situation arose where St. John’s needed a three-point shot and Liotopoulos delivered one so true it snapped the net.

“When he had the open shot in the game, I knew it was good,” Aaron Scott said. “His shot is . . . really hard to contest.” Added Ejiofor: “He could be a great piece.”

But the quality of his defense is what will keep him on the floor.

“He's a defensive liability and I only say that in terms of he's a freshman,” Pitino said. “I would say 95% of freshmen are defensive liabilities. They just need to learn the game.”

Opponents clamping down on Ejiofor

Ejiofor’s emergence as one of the top big men in the Big East has not gone unnoticed by the rest of the conference and they have started making it tougher for the Storm center to get good scoring chances. In the past three games, he’s only taken a total of 14 shots.

He is averaging 13.7 points and 8.2 rebounds, but Villanova dared the Storm to shoot three-pointers in Wednesday’s loss and limited Ejiofor to two points.

“Defenses [are] trying to stop him,” Pitino said. “But remember, most of his points come off offensive rebounding, which they're stopping, and fast breaks, and with Deivon out he doesn't get as many.”

“These teams do a good job of scouting,” Ejiofor said. “I’ve got to do a better job on my part of just trying to work early to get angles and to run the floor a little bit better . . . than I've been doing the past couple of games.”