Shorthanded Knicks could use some rest to avoid repeat of last season's stretch run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was around this time last season when it seemed as if the Knicks were suddenly on a path to the long-awaited title, having inserted OG Anunoby into the roster and for a brief moment, seeing all of the pieces click into place, posting one overwhelming victory after another over some of the NBA’s best teams.

It’s worth remembering because few Knicks fans will forget how it all fell apart. Anunoby underwent elbow surgery. Julius Randle dislocated his shoulder. And in the postseason, the injuries to key pieces kept coming until there was almost no one left for Tom Thibodeau to send out on the floor in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals where the season came to a crashing ending.

The hope is there again this season, although probably accompanied by a little skepticism among all but the most diehard fans, and some of the troubling signs are arriving once again.

Anunoby just returned last week after missing three weeks with a sprained foot. Josh Hart’s knee sidelined him for two games after the All-Star break. Karl-Anthony Towns sat out Wednesday’s win over Philadelphia with left knee patellar tendinopathy which gave rookie Ariel Hukporti his first NBA starting assignment. He suffered a torn meniscus in the third quarter after a credible performance, tried to return to play in the fourth quarter and now is likely sidelined for four to six weeks.

What’s next? We haven’t even mentioned Mitchell Robinson, who is expected to make his season debut soon after enduring a long rehab process following his second ankle surgery last May, listed as questionable for the first time all season for Friday night’s game against the Grizzlies.

Towns is listed as questionable, too, leaving the only sure thing at center for the Knicks being 6-foot-8 Precious Achiuwa, who would insist that he is a forward. As long as they get through the workouts before the game you’d expect at least one of Towns and Robinson will be available.

Who plays center as they take the floor in Memphis to take on the Grizzlies, who put 7-foot-4, 305-pound Zach Edey in the middle?

“I mean it’s just going out there and playing because every day,” Achiuwa said when asked about playing center. “I’m a winner. I really take pride in playing winning basketball and trying to do whatever it takes to win. My versatility, obviously, has been able to play multiple positions and both sides of the ball. I continued to show that today, just an opportunity came up and I understood that. Had to step in after (Towns) went down. Rim protection, rebounding, and just making reads offensively and defensively. Just whatever it took for us to win the game today.”

The story of this season hasn’t been told yet and won’t be told until the postseason when the Knicks show that the offseason makeover of the roster either worked or it didn’t. But while Thibodeau talks about the daily improvement and the team being at its best in the end, getting there intact remains the speed bump the Knicks have not been able to get past.

Before worrying about the postseason where right now they matchup with the suddenly red-hot Detroit Pistons in the opening round with the Boston Celtics awaiting them in the second round if they advance, the Knicks have to — as Thibodeau would tell you — worry about today. And for the Knicks, today has its own questions.

Today it’s who is in the middle? Will Anunoby stay healthy? Is Robinson really going to be the player he was before the two surgeries? Every team has to cross fingers and hope that they are on the floor when it matter most and the Knicks are no different — and maybe even more driven by that with a very top-heavy roster.

What the Knicks have to hope is that they are healthy and that they are what Thibodeau and the team have preached.

“Every time you step on the court you have a chance to see where you are, regardless of who you play,” Jalen Brunson said on "The Roommates Show" podcast. That just shows where we are. We’re not ready, but we have a long way to go to get ready.”