What if Knicks don't need to add another star?

BOSTON — The Knicks found themselves in the national spotlight this week — but not for the right reasons. While they were humiliated in a 146-122 loss at Milwaukee in the knockout round of the In-Season Tournament, sent packing while four other teams headed to Las Vegas, the Knicks' failure that night ignited a discussion that centered around what the franchise didn’t have.

With the one-sided loss at Milwaukee, the "NBA on TNT" crew took turns bashing the Knicks' roster.

“Every game they play, they always have the second-best player,” Kenny Smith said.

Then Charles Barkley weighed in, noting, “They haven’t added anything new. Thinking the movie is going to end differently, it’s not going to end differently. The Knicks need to make a trade.”

Finally, Shaquille O’Neal added, “When you have that New York attitude, we want championships. Do you see championship future with this team? No. They definitely need another guy.”

It’s familiar talk around Madison Square Garden where the chase for a superstar has gone on since Patrick Ewing was sent away. Carmelo Anthony and Amar'e Stoudemire were good, but never on the level of LeBron James and his assortment of star friends. The front office has changed repeatedly but the promise that stars would come has led to constant disappointment.

The only thing is that maybe the argument is the wrongheaded talk of voices who don’t watch this team night in and night out. These Knicks are not the roster of previous regimes, searching for an identity. This team didn’t swing trades for any superstars — not for lack of trying — but have managed to build around Julius Randle, who is a two-time All-NBA player, and Jalen Brunson, who has emerged as an All-Star-caliber point guard.

“Me personally, I don’t really care what anyone says,” Brunson said. “Sometimes I don’t even care what my dad says to me. So, I mean I focus on what I can control only. Those are those people’s opinions. I don’t let it affect me.”

“First, we were never going to be good,” RJ Barrett said of the criticism. “Now we’re good and now we’re not good enough. I think we do — for not having the best player — we do very well for ourselves.”

It’s the usual script for Tom Thibodeau-coached teams, an insistence that they have enough to win. But this time, it might be true. For all of the rumors — and there are plenty and some welcome even within the walls of the franchise — there is no deal out there right now to lift the Knicks to the next level, a contender with more than a fighting chance against Boston, Milwaukee or Philadelphia.

With Brunson, Randle and Barrett the Knicks already have trouble finding enough offensive opportunities and minutes for the role players around them. Quentin Grimes was the latest player to express frustration as he struggled to find his place, a familiar complaint voiced previously by Josh Hart, Cam Reddish and Obi Toppin. So unless one of those top three players goes out in a deal, how does Zach LaVine or Demar DeRozan get their typical usage? Where does Karl-Anthony Towns' offense come from?

The Knicks aren’t assembling a fantasy basketball team. Instead, they're faced with the reality of building a team of not just talent, but also fit. And that fit — at least right now with this level of player available — doesn’t include room for a high-usage player who doesn’t mesh with the Knicks' formula of a defense-first, sharpshooting player. And that’s even before weighing the massive contracts some of these players would bring to the salary cap.

“Honestly, myself and Julius, we have never talked about needing a star or being a star or anything like that,” Brunson said. “We just focus on the little things and how we can focus on winning. Everyone talks about stars and all that stuff but how can we win now with what we have and not really focus on anything on the outside? So keep everything in-house and know what we can do, hold each other accountable and that’s all we can focus on.”

The Knicks will continue to check in with Evan Fournier’s expiring contract, a stockpile of draft picks and some roster piece as bait. Maybe one day it will be Donovan Mitchell getting to come home to New York or Joel Embiid leaving Philadelphia. But for now, this is the team. The Knicks are gambling that by the time this season shakes out, they will grow enough to move a step forward from last year’s Eastern Conference Semifinals.

The usage problem

When the Knicks won in Toronto last week, Randle loudly shouted across the locker room, “I think the only reason we really won today is we got Josh Hart’s usage up.” It was a joke and jab at Hart’s complaint a few days earlier about how he was struggling to find his rhythm and a predecessor to Grimes’ comments Tuesday.

The issue for the Knicks is that Grimes could benefit from a swap to the second unit, a fast-paced, more free-flowing offensive unit. But that move would mean taking him out of the starting lineup where he is relied on to defend the best perimeter threat. So if it means waiting for his chance on offense, that’s a sacrifice he will have to make.

“Some of it is just frustration,” Thibodeau said. “We’ve got to get him to play better. It’s really that simple.”

While some players are choices of various factions of the front office, Grimes was a Thibodeau choice — pushed for before the draft and inserted in the starting lineup over high-salaried players. So the frustration is understandable, but patience might be the only solution.

Familiar faces

While Grimes has been benched in the fourth quarter for three straight games, Thibodeau has put together lineups with three Villanova alums — Brunson, Hart and Donte DiVincenzo — and they have worked smoothly together.

“I think I know them pretty well and I think our chemistry goes back a long way,” Brunson said. “It’s obvious we’re very comfortable when we’re on the court. It brings back old memories and we kinda understand what each other likes to do. It’s familiar, and when you have chemistry like that, it makes things a little easier.”