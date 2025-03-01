Knicks can call on 'Captain Clutch' Jalen Brunson to save the day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As Jalen Brunson weaved his way through the Memphis Grizzlies defense with the clock ticking down and the Knicks trailing by two, it understandably began to look like a movie fight scene, one defender after another stepping toward Brunson to try to stop him.

Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins certainly has seen what everyone else has that when the game is on the line the Knicks are relying on the player who has become known as, “Captain Clutch” was going to break his heart.

But this time, as Brunson got into the lane, he stumbled momentarily, recovered and immediately fired a pass across the court to OG Anunoby for the game-winning three-point field goal. Jenkins and the Grizzlies weren’t wrong, just unaware of what weapon Brunson would wield to put them down.

Brunson had buried a long three-pointer just 20 seconds earlier, repeating the pattern he has shown more and more in recent days as the Knicks have found themselves in need of late-game heroics. Brunson hit the overtime game-winner against Atlanta just before he headed to San Francisco for his first starting assignment in the All-Star Game. He made the game-tying shot to send the game to overtime against Chicago after the break and the 11-point explosion in the final minutes Wednesday to save the Knicks against Philadelphia.

It’s created a belief for the Knicks, with good reason, that if they can hang close for 47 minutes, Brunson will bail them out. The star point guard has as the Knicks are second only to the front-running Cleveland Cavaliers in clutch situations (the final five minutes of games within five points). The Knicks this season are 15-7 in those games and Brunson is leading the NBA in scoring in those moments.

“Confidence and trust from myself, my teammates and coaches,” Brunson said. “Doing whatever it takes to win. It’s as simple as that.”

“I think it’s the mindset,” Josh Hart said. “Obviously his shotmaking, but his playmaking I think is the biggest thing. He made a big three, the next possession he drew two [defenders], got in the lane and found OG wide-open. It’s his playmaking that gives us confidence.”

So again, you understand why the Grizzlies might have been willing to go all out to try to defend Brunson.

“Look, he’s a big-time shot maker, but it’s also his teammates, understanding what you have to do,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. “It takes five guys to execute to create the shots for him. Then he’s got to make them, which is another element. He’s also got to make the right reads. Like I thought the pass, he didn’t force it. That was the right play and it was a great play. OG, he was right and ready, great shot preparation and he let it fly.

“That was beautiful and that’s what it takes.”

It’s hard to explain what it takes to elicit the comment, “That was beautiful,” from Thibodeau in the moments after a 48-minute exchange of body blows like Friday’s game. But Brunson does that and even after hitting the three-pointer with 24 seconds remaining to give the Knicks the lead before Anunoby’s game-winner, Brunson turned toward the bench and animatedly pointed at Thibodeau. Neither of them was willing to say the reason for the pointing and smiling.

But you could imagine in the days after hearing of Gene Hackman’s death you could recall his role in Hoosiers and the star player — Jimmy Chitwood in the movie like Jalen Brunson in real life — was going to have the ball in his hands with the game on the line no matter what the coach drew up.

“I don’t know what he was doing,” Thibodeau said, laughing, afterward. “I’m just happy he made the shot. He’s got tremendous poise under pressure. That’s huge. The more times you go through it the better you’re going to be at it.”

Confidence counts

While Brunson has saved the Knicks so many times, he has maintained a belief in his teammates and the gravity he draws from defenses has created opportunities for others. Friday, it was Anunoby, but his willingness to trust in his teammates has helped them believe, too.

Anunoby was just 4-for-15 from three since returning from the foot sprain that sidelined him for three weeks before connecting on four in one night as Brunson entrusted him with the game-winning shot. But Hart, playing through a knee issue which has led to his struggles from three, has also benefited from that trust.

“It may have something to do with it,” Brunson said of the injuries affecting the shooting for Anunoby and Hart. “I think you’re always trying to find your way back into things. We have the utmost confidence in each other. Regardless of what’s going on we’ve got to give each other confidence when it comes to stuff like that.”

Mental mentoring

It is not in the glare of the final seconds, but early in the day that Rick Brunson has been doing work, maybe different from what you might expect.

Brunson’s hard-nosed reputation as a player for nine years in the NBA has only been enhanced by videos of him pushing Jalen Brunson as a child to work harder, to push himself.

But having fought to earn his way in the NBA, Rick Brunson also knows the struggles to continue to believe when the path is hard. After a lifetime of star performances he has learned the tough lessons — working, preparing every day and then rarely seeing the floor.

Tyler Kolek has played sparingly since arriving as a second-round pick this season, appearing in 29 games and just one for one minute and 34 seconds in the last 10 games. So Brunson has spoken nearly every morning to Kolek, pushing him to work on his game, but also perhaps more important, his mind.

“For sure, he’s been coaching in the league for 15-plus years, played in the NBA for nine years,” Kolek said. “He’s been in my situation. So just taking what I can from people like that and really valuing what he has to say. Because not only has he been through it, but he’s kind of mentored his son through it and mentored countless other players that he’s had, being a coach. It’s definitely been good and helpful, giving me that mentality and helping with my approach.

“So many guys go through it each year. Who can stay with it? Who can stay positive? Who can continue to work? Who can continue to get value out of each and every day is important.”