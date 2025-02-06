Knicks appear to be all in on Mitchell Robinson being back to help down stretch

For years, Leon Rose and the Knicks' front office moved cautiously, accumulating assets, getting their salary cap in order and functioning like a well-run organization — resisting the all-in-now inclinations that had marked the worst impulses of the organization for decades before he arrived.

That changed this summer when the vault was opened and the surplus of first-round draft picks that had been seen as bait for the day that some superstar became available were sent across the river to Brooklyn for Mikal Bridges and then in a shocking — not Luka Doncic to the Lakers shocking, but still shocking — move just before the start of training camp the Knicks obtained Karl-Anthony Towns by sending out two key pieces to their ascension, Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo.

So the decision to finally go all in provided some intrigue to the trade deadline. Would they pull off another move that had the NBA double-checking the math to see how they managed to work the cap permutations, finding another standout rotation piece to raise their championship odds?

The answer to that was "no." The Knicks' only move was to send out third-string — maybe fourth-string — center Jericho Sims to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday in exchange for Delon Wright, a 32-year-old wing who it’s hard to see pushing his way into Tom Thibodeau’s limited rotation. The move was instead seen mostly as a way to satisfy Sims' desire for an opportunity somewhere else, a common move for Rose, who perhaps still has a little bit of the agent’s mindset, helping find locations for players who don’t fit, a word that certainly filters out to other players.

And at 34-17 it’s hard to argue with the approach, particularly when moving Sims and not chasing another center shows maybe the clearest sign that the Knicks really do believe that Mitchell Robinson will be healthy enough to make a difference heading toward the postseason.

But there is also the risk of watching what happens around them. The Cleveland Cavaliers, already seven games ahead of the third-place Knicks, swung a deal for De’Andre Hunter, perhaps a risk to the chemistry they’ve shown this season, but a clear upgrade in talent and cap management. The Celtics, two games up on the Knicks in the East, were also idle Thursday.

While the lack of urgency may disappoint some of the fan base who have scrolled through the trade machine, matching salaries and fits of potential deals, what the quiet passing of the deadline at Madison Square Garden might portend is a measure of good news. Maybe this shows that Rose and company already pushed their chips to the center of the table and believe that they do have enough right now.

“The nature of our league — particularly now with social media and the popularity of our league, which is a good thing,” Thibodeau said Tuesday. “You get people talking about this stuff and the important thing is not to get distracted and understand that for every 100 trades that get talked about one gets done so just stay focused on the the things you can control. Stay locked in.”

But in counting on their internal addition — Robinson — the Knicks are taking a risk, too.

Robinson hasn’t spoken to the media since before he was shut down last season in the playoffs so the hints of his status come in cryptic deciphering of his social media missives and matching them up with updates from Thibodeau — often just as cryptic as Robinson’s messages just without the monster truck in the background.

But he was cleared for contact earlier this week after a long rehab period from the ankle surgery in May and Thibodeau has speculated that he could join the team in practice soon — and has been accompanying the team on the road for team meetings to be ready to jump into the game plan when medical clears him, not a small consideration since he has never played withTowns and Bridges and was on the floor for just six regular season and six playoff games with OG Anunoby last season.

The Knicks almost certainly wouldn’t have moved Sims and not acquired insurance at center if they didn’t believe that Robinson could provide minutes on the floor this season because there is a clear need for help. Towns has been a deserving All-Star this season, rebounding at a career-best rate while spending his minutes almost exclusively at center after playing alongside Rudy Gobert in Minnesota in recent seasons.

But Thibodeau has experimented, particularly of late without Anunoby, who is nursing a sprained right foot, playing rookie Ariel Hukporti alongside Towns.

Towns excitedly pointed out that he guarded Toronto's Scottie Barnes at times Tuesday. Robinson could either provide minutes off the bench in place of Towns or play alongside him at times when Anunoby is not on the floor.

“I’m hopeful,” Thibodeau said when asked if Robinson could practice this week. “We’ll see, again, there are a number of steps that he has to clear. But it’s good to have him cleared for contact and then you have to see how he responds to contact the day after the contact. But he’s doing great. He’s champing at the bit. So you just have to go step by step.”

That’s basically the explanation of the Knicks path right now — step by step. There was the Bridges deal and then the Towns trade on the eve of the preseason. The team will monitor the buyout market with one team source indicating that Wright is with the team, “for now.” So it was just a minor deal on the fringes of the roster and the hope that Robinson provides the boost that the team needs.