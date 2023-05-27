Decisions, decisions... The Knicks have plenty to make this offseason

It hadn't been 24 hours after the Lakers were swept by the Nuggets and eliminated from the playoffs, that oddsmakers were anointing the Knicks as the favorites to land LeBron James if he decided to leave Los Angeles.

James, however, has another year guaranteed with the Lakers and isn’t believed to be going to another team or retiring.

As silly as it might sound, I wouldn’t go against the oddsmakers, so I’ll just assert this: Carmelo Anthony won’t be the star coming to help the Knicks make the next step.

But the names that could appear on the market are intriguing — Karl-Anthony Towns, former Knick Kristaps Porzingis (along with most anyone on the Wizards as they start up with a new front office),

Last week, we detailed some of the stars — and lesser pieces — that could be available and serve as fits moving forward. The first step in that decision-making is determining what the Knicks have and who will be a part of the next phase of their roster build.

Put one name in permanent marker — Jalen Brunson — and everything else is worthy of a debate. So let’s settle the debate. The Knicks have draft assets to deal and an assortment of players they'll have to decide whether to grow with or move on from.

Julius Randle

The largest chip the Knicks could be willing to throw into a deal is undoubtedly Randle. He earned third-team All-NBA honors this season, which comesafter being named second-team All-NBA in the 2020-21 season. While a postseason letdown set much of the fan base on a rampage to get him out of town, he’s one of the few players in the NBA who can put up numbers like he did — 25 points, 10 rebounds and four assists per game. Factor in that he’s on a reasonable contract with three years and $90.1 million remaining on his four-year extension — the final year includes a player option worth $32.4 million.

So let’s say you’re talking about using him in a deal for Towns, who will make $36 million next season before his four-year, $224 million extension kicks in.

Would the Knicks be willing to give up on an All-NBA talent with a reasonable contract — not to mention ties to the front office? It would have to be an upgrade, and there are few upgrades at his position that contribute the way that Randle does.

Additionally, if the Knicks are dealing for a star at another position, there is no replacement in place for Randle that compares to him — no matter what the Obi Toppin supporters might say. Toppin has a skillset — scoring in transition, shooting open three-pointers — but does not demand double-teams the way that Randle does. And defensively, he’s a liability.

The decision: Very unlikely to be dealt.

RJ Barrett

Barrett, who will turn 23 next month, has so much going for him. Barrett has proved to be a reliable two-way player, averaging 16.1 points per game over his four seasons and basically 20 per game over the last two years. He was probably the Knicks second-best player in the postseason this season. And yet, if you take a peek at basketball-reference's similarity scores, the player most similar to him through four seasons is … Toney Douglas. Look at Douglas’ numbers with the Knicks, and you can ease your mind that they really were very little alike and we’re all reconsidering this formula.

The reality is that the Knicks were open to dealing him last summer in a package for Donovan Mitchell when Barrett was coming off a far better season. So, is a solid postseason run enough to take him off the market now? The Knicks have players who can fill his role — Quentin Grimes, Josh Hart — and if he was moved in a deal for a more accomplished shooter on the wing they would still have depth.

The decision: As risky as it may be to let go of a former No. 3 overall pick, , figure Barrett to be available in a deal for a higher level star.

Obi Toppin

Barrett is not the only former lottery pick who could be moved this summer. Obi Toppin has never quite found his place in New York after being the first draft pick of the current front office. He has ties that should protect him, however, as a CAA client who spent his summer before he was drafted working out with Jalen and Rick Brunson. While he has shown he can score when given a chance — 21.8 points per game — he has never shown the defensive acumen that Tom Thibodeau seeks.

He’s eligible for a contract extension this summer and that would seem unlikely to come, instead allowing him another year to prove himself — wherever he is.

The decision: It would make little sense for the Knicks to extend him. Figure the team might try to find him a place where he can have more opportunities, rather than playing behind Randle.

Evan Fournier

There’s not much to say here since Fournier said it all — accurately — on the final day of the Knicks season. He was a good soldier while buried on the end of the bench. But the Knicks need someone who can defend and he just wasn’t good enough to take minutes from Grimes or Hart.

The decision: The only the task is to find a taker for the contract that has one more guaranteed year left at $18.9 million.

Immanuel Quickley

The toughest decision? Quickley raised his game this season, finishing second in the NBA Sixth Man of the Year balloting, providing the Knicks with a consistent spark off of the bench, and the only reason he didn’t win was that he was too good when he was plugged in as a starter in place of Brunson, Grimes or Barrett.

So why would the Knicks ever consider moving him? Reminder: Front office likes Kentucky products, even if he’s not a CAA client. The considerations are hard to ignore though. His value has risen around the league and that means he’s going to get paid, like a starter and some in the Knicks front office believe he wants to be a starterHe’s eligible for a contract extension this summer and figures to be in line for a deal worth at least $20 million per season.

The decision: Quickley’s value may never be this high — and the cost may never be justifiable for the Knicks — so the time might be right to center a package around him.