CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s hard to imagine praising the Knicks offense after watching them struggle to an opening quarter Friday afternoon in which they turned the ball over more than they made shots. But as they have in nearly every game this season, they figured it out and found a way to get the offense on track.

Through the first 19 games the Knicks rank second in offensive rating in the NBA (trailing Boston by a sliver — 121.5 to 121.4). And while the Hornets, like the Mavericks and Rockets and Celtics before them, have tried to slow the Knicks production by switching every movement by Tom Thibodeau’s offense, the Knicks found a way.

While they may have work to do, it’s hard to argue that Thibodeau has shaken off the reputation of a defense only coach.

“Yeah, he really puts the work in,” said Hornets veteran Taj Gibson, who played for Thibodeau in Chicago, Minnesota and New York. “He’s always in the gym, always watching film.

“I’m sure for instance even when he’s in the hotel,” Gibson added, laughing and mimicking Thibodeau extending elbows and walking through moves, "he’s doing movements in the hotel to try emulate what’s going to happen with the screen and roll. He’s one of those gurus. He really plays attention to detail.

"It comes down to the players at the end of the day. You can throw in different offenses, but the players have to be the ones that are running the offense and making the right plays. They’ve got guys that are making the right plays."

Thibodeau does have an assortment of riches in the starting five. Jalen Brunson emerged as an MVP candidate last season and has kept that pace up this season with Karl-Anthony Towns providing inside-outside help. And Thibodeau insists that any notion that these switching defenses are an issue — a notion some of his own players put forth — is not accurate.

“The thing is I’m more concerned about the defense,” Thibodeau said. “In the Dallas [loss] we scored 76 points and shot 66% [in the second half]. The numbers tell you how good the offense is. Points per possession, we’re No. 1 in the league. Whatever rating you believe in, I’ve seen every rating. Some have us second, some have us first. So that tells you how good it is. We’re high assist . . .

“The important thing with finding a way to win . . . So whatever it is we’ve got to do at the end that’s what we’ve got to do. The switching isn’t anything new. Every team that we’ve played has switched. Most teams are switching one through four. If you have size at the point you’re switching one through four. Some teams are going to switch one through five. Usually every team has one big where you can do that. So we’ve seen it all year. That’s why I say the body of work says what you are. The numbers say what you are.”

Precious help

The Knicks have been one of the fortunate teams this season to have their starting unit intact for all but one game. Karl-Anthony Towns sitting out one game this season is the lone missed game by the starting five. So the imminent return of Precious Achiuwa may not be a savior coming to the 11-8 team. But it is a huge piece that the team was counting on this season to rejoin the rotation.

Achiuwa has not played this season since suffering a hamstring injury late in the preseason. While he didn’t have a date etched in stone for which game he will play, he appears on the verge of moving from his front-row seat into the lineup.

“It’s been a very long process,” Achiuwa said. “It’s tough. Any player would want to be out there playing. Especially seeing the game and knowing there’s things that you probably could do out there that’s the toughest part of this. I’m a high level competitor. I love to compete.”

“It’ll mean a lot,” Jalen Brunson said of Achiuwa returning. “I’m just happy to get him healthy. His presence is a lot on the court and in the locker room. He means a lot to this team.”

The Knicks bench has been an issue — starters piling up minutes and while Jericho Sims has played well he has just 34 total points and not one from beyond six feet.

Achiuwa emerged as a key piece at times last season when injuries depleted the Knicks roster. He averaged 12.5 points per game in 18 starts. But he not only provided offense as he was able to stretch the defense to the three-point line. He also gave Thibodeau another versatile defender, able to guard centers and power forwards — and coming up with a huge blocked shot on a Joel Embiid three-point attempt to help secure a playoff win.

“I think one of my biggest gifts is defensive versatility, multiple positions one through five,” Achiuwa said. “For me, coming back, we’re already probably the best offense in the league right now. So how can I add onto the team on the defense and be able to make us elite on that side? I think we do have the potential to be elite defensively.”

NBA Cup update

With the win in Charlotte the Knicks are 3-0 in Cup play, but are not assured of a berth as the tournament advances. A win over Orlando puts them in and they would host Atlanta in the knockout round and a win there would send them to Las Vegas for the Cup semifinals. But a loss would give Orlando the group win and the Knicks would not qualify for a wild card spot since they are already behind Boston in point differential.