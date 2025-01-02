OKLAHOMA CITY — If you ask Tom Thibodeau, no game means more than another, each is just one of 82 and his goal is simple: Be playing your best in the end.

And yes, just like you, I don’t believe him.

Maybe the one-sided loss in the season opener in Boston isn’t a measuring stick, this rebuilt Knicks roster too new and too raw that day to be expected to do anything different than what happened, a one-sided loss. So maybe it’s true, that game meant no more than a win over Utah Wednesday or the wins in Washington this past week.

But games like Friday night at Oklahoma City mean something. The Knicks are riding a nine-game winning streak and have ascended to 24-10, the fourth-best record in the NBA. But the Thunder, before hosting the Los Angeles Clippers Thursday night, held a 12-game winning streak and the NBA’s second-best record at 27-5. Technically, the Thunder are on a seven-game winning streak — they lost to Milwaukee Dec. 17 in the NBA Cup Final, but that game doesn’t count in the standings.

The Knicks have played two games against the teams above them in the NBA this season and they were the blowout in Boston and a six-point home loss to Cleveland. This is the latest chance to show that they’re in the class of the top teams in the league.

“I mean, they're really good, and they're better than they've ever been,” Karl-Anthony Towns said of the Thunder. “So, we got to be at our best to go out there and compete at a high level. We've been fortunate to find ourselves winning in the games where we learned a lot about ourselves, and have to take those teachings and those experiences with us to OKC and utilize them to come out with a win.”

And that’s the thing: The Knicks have taken advantage of the schedule in front of them and shown themselves to be the team that they hoped they could be when they swung the offseason deals for Mikal Bridges and Towns, reshaping what had already been a contender into a starting five as potent as any in the NBA. The doubts have been cast aside as the fit has fallen into place.

So, is this one of 82? Or a chance to put on display that they are, as they hope to be, a team that can beat any team, and not just now in early January, but in the postseason and get past the Eastern Conference semifinals after stalling there two straight seasons.

“Yeah, we don’t look at it that way,” Thibodeau said. “I know you guys think it’s cliché but I think in this league, when you start looking ahead you look behind and you get lost as to where you are. It’s easy to get sidetracked like that. That’s why we go into the year with the thought in mind about daily improvement and never get away from it. So we hammer that every day. Each game is different, each day is different. So stay focused and understand what goes into winning. Make sure you have your routine down. Don’t let anyone get you off course.”

It’s Oklahoma City that will be on the back end of a back-to-back set (although the Knicks head straight to Chicago for a back-to-back after this game). For the Knicks the challenge is the road and crossing their fingers that Jalen Brunson is back at full strength after sitting out Wednesday with tightness in his right calf, the first game he missed all season. OKC has played 17 games (not counting the Cup Final) since former Knick Isaiah Hartenstein made his season debut and lost just one of them.

Are the Knicks at their best now or is there more to come? Is there a deal to be made ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline? Is Mitchell Robinson coming back to boost the rim defense or possibly bound to be a part of a deal? Thibodeau insists he isn’t thinking about that future, and maybe we do believe him.

“Right now, our record says where we are,” the Knicks coach said. “But we also understand that there’s a lot of areas where we have to get better. So don’t get lost in that. The most important thing is finding different ways to win. Be strong on both sides of the ball. Play as a team, be a team. Be a team that’s ready every night. Be a mentally tough team.”

Towns thinks he knows. On a night like Wednesday when they didn’t have Brunson it was Towns who came up huge with a 31-point, 21-rebound effort. But more than that, it was a Josh Hart triple-double for a second straight game. It was Bridges hitting big shots when the game was still in doubt. The Knicks showed that maybe they can even survive the worst-case scenario: Winning a game when one of their starters is missing.

“I mean, just that we're gritty,” Towns said. “I think that we do a great job of finding ways to win, even when we're not at our best, and obviously, we're trying, we're adjusting, we're getting even more and more acclimated with each other, but you hope to learn those lessons through wins than in defeats. And we're doing a great job of learning as we go and getting more unified with each other, but in that learning experience, we're finding different ways to win, which is great.”