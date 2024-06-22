Unlike last season where teams were crossing their fingers, holding good luck charms — and tanking games — to try and land Victor Wembanyama, the 2024 NBA Draft is filled with uncertainty, even at the top spot. But the uncertainty trickles down throughout the draft with many executives claiming it's a historically bad draft with nearly every lottery pick available in a trade.

Still, as one Knicks official said, “All drafts have players. You just have to find them.” Some of these players will exceed the dim expectations and emerge as picks pointed to in future years as teams are mocked for missing out.

The 2000 Draft is regarded as the worst ever — with first overall pick Kenyon Martin one of only three All-Stars (and no repeat All-Stars). But the only All-NBA selection came in the second round with 43rd overall pick Michael Redd. In 2013, Anthony Bennett struggled as one of the least-accomplished overall top picks ever, but at 15th overall, the Bucks selected Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Here's a look at how things could shake out on Wednesday night at Barclays Center:

1. Atlanta — Zaccharie Risacher, JL Bourg-en-Bresse (France), 6-8, wing, Age 19: With many still guessing, Risacher seems the surest thing, a wing with size and defensive skills to carry him while the Hawks hope he reaches his potential.

2. Washington — Alex Sarr, Perth Wildcats, 7-0, center, Age 19: Regarded much of the year as the top pick (and he still might be). But Risacher’s shooting trumps the long road some see for Saar to grow as an offensive factor. Still, the French product's 7-4 wingspan and defensive skill is tantalizing.

3. Houston (from the Nets) — Reed Sheppard, Kentucky, 6-3, guard, Age 20: The only questions around Sheppard are positional. Will he become a true point guard or an undersized shooting guard? The 52% shooting from three-point range along with his defensive intensity pushes the questions aside.

4. San Antonio — Donovan Clingan, UConn, 7-2, center, Age 20: Did the Celtics dominance with a pair of three-point shooting bigs change the perception of Clingan? His size and athleticism make him a natural center — just a traditional one.

5. Detroit — Matas Buzelis, G League Ignite, 6-9, wing, Age 19: With a new front office in place, it’s hard to predict how the Pistons will be attached to their current roster. So, let’s just put the most intriguing prospect here. Buzelis jumped ahead of G League Ignite teammate Ron Holland with point guard skills in a front-court frame.

6. Charlotte — Stephon Castle, UConn, 6-6, wing, Age 19: The Hornets could certainly use a player who arrives as a defensive stopper and has the potential to unlock his offensive game.

7. Portland — Ron Holland, G League Ignite, 6-7, wing, Age 18: Once regarded as a potential No. 1 overall pick, Holland's stock has dropped with his inconsistent shooting, but he still brings a defensive skillset and attacking mentality.

8. San Antonio (from Toronto) — Cody Williams, Colorado, 6-7, forward, Age 19: The brother of emerging Thunder standout Jalen Williams has jumped up maybe more than any player in the lottery, with whispers that he could go in the top five. If Spurs go big at No. 4, this is an easy fit.

9. Memphis — Dalton Knecht, Tennessee, 6-5, wing, Age 23: After two years at junior college and two more at Northern Colorado, Knecht flourished at Tennessee. And even with just one year in the state, he could be a nice in-state find for a team that maturity might be a plus. His shooting could help ease pressure on Ja Morant.

10. Utah — Devin Carter, Providence, 6-2, point guard, Age 22: Son of former NBA player Anthony Carter, he is seen a defensive stopper with a 6-9 wingspan. Having said that, he also has developed into an offensive threat with improved shooting and pick-and-roll ability.

11. Chicago — Rob Dillingham, Kentucky, 6-1, point guard, Age 19: I’d put Nikola Topic here but can’t imagine Bulls taking long view with an injured player. So we turn to a developing offensive talent.

12. Oklahoma City (from Houston) — Kel’el Ware, Indiana, 7-0, center, Age 20: While there is speculation about a free agent pursuit of a center, a growing prospect and project like Ware seems more in line with the Sam Presti plan. He can protect the rim, which they need, but also has shown ability to shoot from beyond the arc.

13. Sacramento —Nikola Topic, KK Crvena Zvezda (Serbia), 6-6, point guard, Age 18: He might have been in the mix near the top of the draft if he wasn’t rehabilitating a torn ACL — with questions of possible surgery. But a pure playmaker with good size figures to intrigue as a project, even if he has to wait.

14. Portland (from Golden State via Boston and Memphis) — Ja’Kobe Walter, Baylor, 6-4, wing, Age 19: Hard-nosed on both ends of the floor, Walter has shown promise as a powerful offensive threat with ability to defend at multiple spots.

15. Miami — Tidjane Salaun, Cholet (France), 6-9, forward, Age 18: Athletic power forward, who some scouts believe will develop the ability to shoot from range. Some of his inconsistencies fit with a team like the Heat, who have a history of developing players.

16. Philadelphia — Kyshawn George, Miami, 6-7, wing, Age 20: With only Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey as sure things on the roster, George looks like the type of player who can fill a gap — if they don’t grab Paul George or OG Anunoby in free agency.

17. L.A. Lakers — Jared McCain, Duke, 6-2, point guard, Age 20: Stock rising with elite shooting ability and crafty playmaking. If the D’Angelo Russell era is over, he could fit in nicely to work off LeBron James' offense.

18. Orlando — Yves Missi, Baylor, 6-11, center, Age 20: Putting him a spot ahead of Zach Edey thanks to mobility as a rim protector, which is Edey’s flaw right now. Rim running is the offensive game right now, but scouts point to his ability to face up as a plus.

19. Toronto (from Indiana) — Zach Edey, Purdue, 7-4, center, Age 22: Can’t see him going any lower than this, and there are hints he could go into the lottery with the size and an improving perimeter shot. But this seems like a floor he won’t drop below.

20. Cleveland — Tristan da Silva, Colorado, 6-8, forward, Age 23: Ready to play fit between the Cavs bigs (Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley) and the explosive backcourt duo of Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland. He can shoot (39.5% from three) and score with a variety of interior moves.

21. New Orleans (from Milwaukee) — Kyle Filipowski, Duke, 6-11, big, Age 20: Saw his stock drop throughout the season and recorded low scores on athletic testing at the draft combine. But sometimes those analytics overshadow performance. Filipowski is still a player with size and shooting, which is hard to pass as we hit the 20s.

22. Phoenix — Carlton Carrington, Pittsburgh, 6-4, guard, Age 18: Spindly frame but very young and figures to get stronger and to extend his range. He’s a dangerous scorer in mid-range and shot 32% from beyond the arc as a freshman.

23. Milwaukee (from New Orleans) — Bobi Klintman, Cairns Taipans (Sweden), 6-9, forward, Age 21: Size and defense make him an intriguing prospect. Klintman already has shown an ability to serve as a playmaker from whatever position he ends up playing.

24. Knicks (from Dallas) — Johnny Furphy, Kansas, 6-8, wing, Age 19: While we search for defense when considering a Tom Thibodeau pick, it’s hard to pass on the offensive upside and potential here. Furphy showed a smooth shooting stroke and playmaking ability. Even if he’s not strong yet at 189 pounds and lacking combine numbers for athleticism, he does at least try defensively.

25. Knicks — Ryan Dunn, Virginia, 6-6, forward, Age 21: The more predictable pick for the Knicks, and one that has seemed to be settled on in every mock draft. He is seen as an elite defender, ready to contribute immediately on that end. Dunn attempted just 51 three-pointers in two seasons and connected on just 22.5% of them. While he has shown little as a shot creator or playmaker, he's adept at cutting off the ball.

26. Washington (from L.A. Clippers via Dallas and Oklahoma City) — Tyler Smith, G League Ignite, 6-9, power forward, Age 19: For a rebuilding program, he fits the timeline. Scouts are convinced his shooting will develop and outperform his G League numbers. The same applies on defense, where he has the body — a 7-1 wingspan — but has yet to show he can guard.

27. Minnesota — Tyler Kolek, Marquette, 6-1, point guard, Age 23: One scout pointed to TJ McConnell’s postseason performance and said that’s why Kolek will be a first-rounder. Kolek is a ready-made offensive talent, able to run an offense and tough enough on defense to stay on the floor.

28. Denver — DaRon Holmes II, Dayton, 6-9, big, Age 21: Defense and shot blocking are what have him in the first round mix, but improved shooting and offensive versatility have developed and raised his stock, too.

29. Utah (from Oklahoma City via Toronto and Indiana) —Baylor Scheierman, Creighton, 6-6, wing, Age: 23: At South Dakota State he was a do-it-all standout. And in two seasons at Creighton, he proved he could do it against upgraded competition, providing shooting and all-around play.

30. Boston — Isaiah Collier, USC, 6-3, point guard, Age 19: A bowling ball heading to the rim, able to power and finesse his way through traffic. Collier also possesses tremendous playmaking ability, but early projections of him being a top five talent have been tempered by turnovers and an uncertain jump shot.