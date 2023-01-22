A forgettable loss, but remember, that's not who the 2022 Giants are

PHILADELPHIA — A season that went longer than anyone thought it would ended with a game that was over as soon as it started.

The Giants were outplayed, outcoached, outmuscled, outeverythinged by the Eagles in a 38-7 loss in Saturday night’s NFC Divisional playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field. It was an embarrassingly lopsided result, a loss that served as a crystal clear reminder of just how far from the upper echelon of the league these Giants are.

Of course the Giants knew the gap was great coming into the game. It’s why Brian Daboll tried to conjure some success with risky maneuvers such as a fourth-down conversion on the opening drive, a play that, like so many others on this sad night, went awry. Daniel Jones was sacked and the Eagles stormed down the field for their second touchdown. By the time Jones threw an interception to former teammate James Bradberry on the next possession, the competitive portion of the night was a memory.

Between Dallas Goedert delivering a dismissive upside-the-head stiff arm to Adoree’ Jackson before beating Xavier McKinney on the opening touchdown — whupping the two defensive starters who were not on the field during the earlier meeting and supposed to make a difference this time — and Boston Scott, the Giants Killer whom the Giants denied was so, scoring a late second-quarter touchdown, there was never a time in the game in which the Giants were what any rational person would call competitive.

By halftime, enjoying a 28-0 lead, even the raucous fans had already tired of booing the Giants, so hoarse were they from singing their own fight song, so dismissive of their opponents’ abilities that they barely lifted a finger in sending them home up the Turnpike.

Final score: Eagles really good, Giants not so much.

But the disappointment of this one game should not overshadow the successes the Giants were able to build this season, the restoration of pride (albeit hard to squeeze from this particular experience) brought back to the franchise. The foundation of future wins was forged over the past 12 months, from the days last January when Joe Schoen and then Daboll were introduced as the new shepherds of the Giants’ legacy, to the meaningful games in December and early January that brought them to the playoffs for the first time since 2016, through last week’s rousing Wild Card victory over the Vikings, and all the way up to and including this humbling result.

Need to know what getting a young quarterback and first-time coach to the playoffs can yield even if it winds up a lopsided loss? Last year it was the Eagles who were blown out of their postseason, 31-15, by the Bucs. They banked those lessons, improved their roster in the offseason and look at them now, one win away from the Super Bowl.

That doesn’t mean the Giants will be hosting the NFC title game or booking trips for the big game in Vegas next February.

What this season did, though, is make that possibility much less laughable.

There is work to do, clearly. Areas requiring upgrades are all over this team and huge decisions loom on Jones and Saquon Barkley, both of whom have expiring contracts. While the two are the reason the Giants got as far as they did this season, the Giants may ultimately decide they can do better (or slightly worse but much cheaper) at either or both of the key positions. They, along with many of their teammates, may have spent their final hours in a Giants uniform on Saturday.

Some of the coaches may be moving along, too. The top two coordinators, Wink Martindale and Mike Kafka, are scheduled to interview for head coach openings on Sunday. Saturday’s game plans likely won’t top their resumes but there is a chance another team tries to capture the zeitgeist Daboll brought to the Giants that allowed for the quick turnaround.

Overall, in spite of this most recent setback, things are looking up for the Giants.

They spent most of the past decade as a laughingstock in the league.

That’s not who they are now … even if they had to spend one more night feeling that indignity on Saturday.