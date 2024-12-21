Looking for a head coach this offseason, as the Jets will be and the Giants could be?

Logan Ryan has just the guy for you.

“Mike Vrabel is definitely one of the best 32 head coaches in the world,” the former NFL safety told Newsday this past week. “He definitely deserves a job and deserves to be a top candidate in this hiring cycle.”

That’s hardly an outlandish take. Vrabel is at the top of most lists. The more surprising aspect to it is that Vrabel is available to begin with. He was fired by the Titans last January after six seasons in which Tennessee went 54-45, won two division titles and made it to the AFC Championship Game in the 2019 season. In 2021 he was the NFL Coach of the Year. And yet there were no teams that hired him for their vacancies last offseason. He spent 2024 as a coaching and personnel consultant for the Browns.

In a world in which franchises so often hire unproven commodities to come in and run their teams, Vrabel is a proven winner with experience and pedigree. Now that the University of North Carolina has filled its vacancy with Bill Belichick, he almost certainly will be the trophy of next month’s interviewing frenzy.

Eight head coaches were hired last offseason. Two of the three who have winning records had been head coaches in the league before: Jim Harbaugh and Dan Quinn. Seattle’s Mike Macdonald is the only rookie above .500.

What makes Ryan’s perspective on Vrabel different from those of most is that he played for him. Ryan, now an NFL analyst for CBS Sports HQ, was a Titan from 2017-19 and a key part of Vrabel’s most successful seasons in Tennessee. Those three seasons told Ryan all he needed to know about Vrabel.

“I think a coach needs to be a great leader of men, and he is that,” Ryan said. “He has a really high football IQ. He’s played the game, and I think a lot of players respect that. He studies ball and knows ball. Strategy-wise, you see a lot of teams mess up late-game strategies. Vrabel never did that. We were so good at that in Tennessee.

“I know everybody wants to go offensive guru, but when you need someone to lead an organization and get everyone in line and get everyone on the same page to give you the best chance to win, he’s a coach who can and will do that.”

Sounds exactly like what the Jets need. What every team needs.

Would Vrabel fit into the New York sportscape? Ryan, who did that about as well as any player in any sport in recent memory when he was with the Giants, said he undoubtedly would.

Would Vrabel want to fit into New York? That’s a different question.

“I think it depends on where Vrabel wants to go,” Ryan said. “He gets to pick his situation. But he is definitely someone who can handle the media and someone who can get the best out of his team.”

Vrabel had his best years as a player in New England under Belichick, and he certainly learned plenty during those seasons, but he definitely is not a typical disciple of that coaching tree, which has produced more dead limbs than most.

“Belichick earns his credibility from his resume, from the winning,” said Ryan, who also played under Belichick in New England from 2013-16. “Belichick is one of the greatest teachers of football, period. If you want to learn from the best professors in business or literature, you go to Harvard. Belichick is the greatest professor of football.”

Ryan added: “Vrabel comes from more of a players’ perspective of having played it. He can go out there and put his hands on an offensive lineman and show him how to actually do a move. He played under Belichick and he had the studies, but he definitely relates as a leader, as a guy who has been on the battlefield with you. Belichick hasn’t been on the field with you, he just has years of knowledge.”

The most significant quality that Vrabel possesses? According to Ryan it’s that he is, well, authentically Vrabel.

“Players nowadays can see through coaches if they are not being themselves,” he said. “Vrabel is himself. His personality as a player is the same way he coaches — he’s loud, he’s confident, he’s an alpha. That’s who he was as a player and no one should be surprised that’s who he is as a coach. He’s himself through and through, and that’s really important for a coach.”

Sign us up!