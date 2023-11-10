Tom Rock's NFL Midseason Awards
It was a fun enough tale when Joshua Dobbs was the starting quarterback for the Cardinals and was roaming around the team’s official store earlier this year looking in vain to purchase his own replica jersey. What Dobbs did on Sunday, now as a Viking, made him a legend.
Just five days after he was traded to Minnesota to help replace Kirk Cousins, having never taken a practice rep or a snap from the center, without knowing some of the names of his teammates, Dobbs was able to lead the Vikings to a comeback win over the Falcons.
His saga has everything, and for that we are calling it the Story of the Year in our look at some of the Midseason Awards. No, there is no real trophy for this category. No one will vote on it. If they did, though, Dobbs would win in a landslide.
In the league since 2017, he is on his ninth stint with his seventh different team and his third team THIS SEASON. He started out 2023 in training camp with the Browns, was traded to Cardinals in August, then, literally before he had unpacked all his stuff in Arizona, was shipped to Minnesota.
He was supposed to be an emergency quarterback for the Vikings but that emergency came quickly In the first quarter Jaren Hall left with a concussion. Dobbs, who barely knew a handful of plays, threw for 158 yards and became the first quarterback in NFL history with consecutive three-touchdown games for two different teams.
It’ll be hard to top that one for sheer entertainment over the coming months.
Here are our NFL Midseason Awards in much more legitimate categories, as well as and a look back at who we predicted would win them before the season began:
MVP
LAMAR JACKSON, Ravens
Preseason pick: Joe Burrow, Bengals
Unlike many years at this juncture, there is no hands-down standout for the award. Just as there is no universally dominant team, parity has settled in amongst the players too.
There are going to be people who pick Patrick Mahomes out of habit even though Kansas City is winning more games on the back of its defense than its quarterback play this season. And some will feel that Jalen Hurts should be recognized as some sort of penance for overlooking him upon his entry into the league and as last year’s runner-up. Both are having fine enough seasons with championship trajectories to warrant discussion for this award.
But the player who is having the sneakiest strong season of all the legitimate MVP candidates is Lamar Jackson.
A year after his relationship with the Ravens nearly combusted, Jackson is having his best season as a passer while maintaining his prowess as a running threat (he leads all quarterbacks with 440 rushing yards). No starting quarterback in the league has a better completion percentage than his 71.5 mark and only one full-time starter has fewer interceptions than his three. Oh, and he might be playing for the sneakiest best team in the league, too. The Ravens beat the Lions and Seahawks, two likely playoff teams, by a combined 75-9 over the last three weeks.
There is still plenty of time for someone else to make a run at this full-season award and now that his calf seems to be getting better our preseason pick might even make a push. But Jackson has been the best and most consistent player over the first two and a half months of this season.
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
TYREEK HILL, Dolphins
Preseason pick: Tyreek Hill
Few awards illustrate the changes to the sport in recent years than the way wide receivers have been treated for this one. After Jerry Rice won it in 1993 no receiver claimed the title until Michael Thomas in 2019. Cooper Kupp and Justin Jefferson have since claimed the last two. And this year it seems another receiver is destined for it.
The award will likely go to whichever player crosses the mythic and thus far impenetrable 2,000-yard mark this season: Hill or A.J. Brown. So far they are neck-and-neck as Hill has 69 catches for 1,076 yards and eight TDs while Brown has 67 for 1,005 and six TDs. If they remain statistically even, or if they both go over 2K, the deciding factor could come down to a preference of style. Some are more impressed by Brown’s physically imposing play and his ability to come up big in big games for a team that so far has one loss. But Hill’s speed and flair for electric plays are all too mesmerizing to ignore.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
MYLES GARRETT, Browns
Preseason pick: Micah Parsons, Cowboys
Garrett has been voted an All-Pro four times in his career but this may be his finest season and could conclude with his first Player of the Year recognition. His 9.5 sacks, 18 QB hits and league-leading four forced fumbles have been the foundation for a Browns defense that has been able to overcome uneven quarterback play by being the most feared and productive unit in the NFL.
If someone goes on a tear in the second half and can break Michael Strahan’s single-season sack record – eight different players have at least eight thus far with Danielle Hunter leading the league with 10 – it’ll be hard to envision them not getting this award in February. T.J. Watt, Maxx Crosby, Parsons, Hunter, they all have the capacity to get there. So does Garrett. Unless that record falls, it’ll be hard to say that anyone has been more of a game-wrecker than him.
COACH OF THE YEAR
DAN CAMPBELL, Lions
Preseason pick: Campbell
Nick Sirianni is certainly a candidate if the Eagles keep winning. Kevin O’Connell has been able to overcome an unreal rash of injuries for the Vikings. DeMeco Ryans has the Texans exceeding expectations. And if the Jets can somehow manage to straighten out their offense and fly right, Robert Saleh will get plenty of love for what they were able to overcome just four snaps into their season.
But anyone who can turn the Lions into winners deserves Coach of the Decade, nevermind year or half year. Campbell isn’t there yet but he seems to be on his way toward some firsts in many Detroit fans’ lifetimes with possible postseason wins and maybe even a brush with a Lombardi Trophy. The fact that he’s doing it in a thoroughly modern way, by empowering his staff and roster to brainstorm ideas and come to consensuses while embracing an aggressive nature, only amplifies how much he deserves this award.
OFFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR
C.J. STROUD, Texans
Preseason pick: Jahmyr Gibbs, Lion
Maybe Stroud is the Avis of rookie quarterbacks. He was number two, so he tries harder. Whatever the reason the Ohio State product has turned the Texans into a fun watch. Last week he threw for a rookie-record 470 yards to go with 5 TDs in a comeback win. He’s poised, polished and a winner. What more would anyone want from that position?
DEFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR
JALEN CARTER, Eagles
Preseason pick: Will Anderson Jr., Texans
Finding a role on a team that went to the Super Bowl a year before your arrival can be tough but Carter has made it look like he’s been there for a decade… and he’ll likely be there for a decade more. In eight games he has 16 total tackles, five sacks and 29 total pressures, all of it while played just 251 total snaps which is less than half of the team’s defensive plays.
COMEBACK PLAYER OF THE YEAR
TUA TAGOLVAILOA, Dolphins
Preseason pick: John Metchie III, Texans
Considering he should have been mulling retirement from concussions at this time last year Tagovailoa is a pretty good candidate here. Of course there are some guys who are coming back well from injuries they suffered earlier this year who may top him, including Dolphins teammate Jalen Ramsey. Of course if Aaron Rodgers gets back on the field in December from a torn Achilles in September they may rename this award after him.
EXECUTIVE OF THE YEAR
ERIC DeCOSTA, Ravens
Preseason pick: DeCosta
When it would have been easy to rid the Ravens of the silly headaches caused by Lamar Jackson’s odd negotiating tactics, DeCosta ignored them and dug in on a contract for the quarterback that seems to be paying off with Jackson’s best season and a possible run to a Super Bowl.