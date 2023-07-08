Early lunch as rain prevents any play in morning session at 3rd Ashes test

LEEDS, England — England’s bid for early Australia wickets in a gripping third Ashes test that the hosts must win was delayed by rain at Headingley on Saturday morning.

Australia was due to resume the third day on 116-4 in its second innings, with Travis Head (18 not out) and Mitch Marsh (17 not out) the overnight batters, but the start was delayed by thunder, lightning and heavy rain.

No ball was bowled in the morning session with an early lunch set at 12:30 p.m. (1130 GMT) local time.

It may be a frustrating day ahead for both sides as more showers are forecast.

Australia leads the five-match series 2-0 and England must win this test to stay alive.

Head and Marsh had extended Australia’s fragile lead over England to 142 runs at stumps Friday.

England was all out for 237 in its first innings to get within 26 runs of Australia’s first total. Australia captain Pat Cummins banked 6-91 for his first Ashes five-wicket haul in England. Cummins is trying to help his side clinch the Ashes for the first time in England since 2001.