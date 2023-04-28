SportsFootball

2023 NFL Draft Selections

By The Associated Press

1. Carolina (from Chicago), Bryce Young, qb, Alabama.

2. Houston, C.J. Stroud, qb, Ohio State.

3. Houston (from Arizona), Will Anderson Jr., lb, Alabama.

4. Indianapolis, Anthony Richardson, qb, Florida.

5. Seattle (from Denver), Devon Witherspoon, cb, Illinois.

6. Arizona (from L.A. Rams through Detroit), Paris Johnson Jr., ot, Ohio State.

7. Las Vegas, Tyree Wilson, de, Texas Tech.

8. Atlanta, Bijan Robinson, rb, Texas.

9. Philadelphia (from Carolina through Chicago), Jalen Carter, dt, Georgia.

10. Chicago (from New Orleans through Philadelphia), Darnell Wright, ot, Tennessee.

MORE

More football news

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoDON'T MISS THIS LIMITED-TIME OFFER1 5 months for only $1Save on Unlimited Digital Access
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME