2023 NFL Schedule

WEEK 1

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Houston at Baltimore, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Tennessee at New Orleans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Arizona at Washington, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Green Bay at Chicago, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Las Vegas at Denver, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Miami at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Philadelphia at New England, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

L.A. Rams at Seattle, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

Green Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Las Vegas at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Seattle at Detroit, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Indianapolis at Houston, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Kansas City at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Chicago at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)

L.A. Chargers at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)

N.Y. Giants at Arizona, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

N.Y. Jets at Dallas, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Washington at Denver, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Miami at New England, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

New Orleans at Carolina, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m. (ABC)

N.Y. Giants at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

Indianapolis at Baltimore, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Tennessee at Cleveland, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Atlanta at Detroit, 1 p.m. (FOX)

New Orleans at Green Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Houston at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Denver at Miami, 1 p.m. (CBS)

L.A. Chargers at Minnesota, 1 p.m. (FOX)

New England at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Buffalo at Washington, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Carolina at Seattle, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Dallas at Arizona, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Chicago at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Pittsburgh at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7:15 p.m. (ABC)

L.A. Rams at Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Detroit at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

Atlanta at Jacksonville (Wembley), 9:30 a.m. (ESPN+)

Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Minnesota at Carolina, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Denver at Chicago, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Baltimore at Cleveland, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Pittsburgh at Houston, 1 p.m. (CBS)

L.A. Rams at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Washington at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Cincinnati at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Las Vegas at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

New England at Dallas, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Kansas City at N.Y. Jets, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Seattle at N.Y. Giants, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Chicago at Washington, 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

Jacksonville vs. Buffalo (Tottenham), 9:30 a.m. (NFLN)

Houston at Atlanta, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Carolina at Detroit, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (CBS)

N.Y. Giants at Miami, 1 p.m. (FOX)

New Orleans at New England, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Cincinnati at Arizona, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Philadelphia at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

N.Y. Jets at Denver, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Kansas City at Minnesota, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Dallas at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)*

Green Bay at Las Vegas, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Denver at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

Baltimore vs. Tennessee (Tottenham), 9:30 a.m. (NFLN)

Washington at Atlanta, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Minnesota at Chicago, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Seattle at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (CBS)

San Francisco at Cleveland, 1 p.m. (FOX)

New Orleans at Houston, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Carolina at Miami, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)

New England at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Philadelphia at N.Y. Jets, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

N.Y. Giants at Buffalo, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)*

Dallas at L.A. Chargers, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Jacksonville at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

Detroit at Baltimore, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Las Vegas at Chicago, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Cleveland at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Buffalo at New England, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Pittsburgh at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Arizona at Seattle, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Green Bay at Denver, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Miami at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)*

San Francisco at Minnesota, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

Houston at Carolina, 1 p.m. (FOX)

L.A. Rams at Dallas, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Minnesota at Green Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)

New Orleans at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (FOX)

New England at Miami, 1 p.m. (CBS)

N.Y. Jets at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Jacksonville at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Atlanta at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Philadelphia at Washington, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Cleveland at Seattle, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Baltimore at Arizona, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Kansas City at Denver, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Cincinnati at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Chicago at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)*

Las Vegas at Detroit, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

Miami vs. Kansas City (Frankfurt), 9:30 a.m. (NFLN)

Minnesota at Atlanta, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Seattle at Baltimore, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Arizona at Cleveland, 1 p.m. (CBS)

L.A. Rams at Green Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Tampa Bay at Houston, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Washington at New England, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Chicago at New Orleans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Indianapolis at Carolina, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

N.Y. Giants at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Dallas at Philadelphia, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Buffalo at Cincinnati, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)*

L.A. Chargers at N.Y. Jets, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Carolina at Chicago, 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

Indianapolis vs. New England (Frankfort), 9:30 a.m. (NFLN)

Cleveland at Baltimore, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Houston at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (CBS)

San Francisco at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (FOX)

New Orleans at Minnesota, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Green Bay at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Tennessee at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Atlanta at Arizona, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Detroit at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Washington at Seattle, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

N.Y. Jets at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)*

Denver at Buffalo, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

Dallas at Carolina, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Chicago at Detroit, 1 p.m. (FOX)

L.A. Chargers at Green Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Arizona at Houston, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Tennessee at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Las Vegas at Miami, 1 p.m. (CBS)

N.Y. Giants at Washington, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Minnesota at Denver, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)*

Philadelphia at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Green Bay at Detroit (Thanksgiving), 12:30 p.m. (CBS)

Washington at Dallas (Thanksgiving), 4:30 p.m. (FOX)

San Francisco at Seattle (Thanksgiving), 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Miami at N.Y. Jets, 3 p.m. (Prime Video)

New Orleans at Atlanta, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Jacksonville at Houston, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Tampa Bay at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (CBS)

New England at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Carolina at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (FOX)

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Cleveland at Denver, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Kansas City at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Baltimore at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)*

Chicago at Minnesota, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)*

Seattle at Dallas, 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

L.A. Chargers at New England, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Detroit at New Orleans, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Atlanta at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Indianapolis at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Miami at Washington, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Denver at Houston, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Cleveland at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Kansas City at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)*

Cincinnati at Jacksonville, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)*

New England at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m. (CBS)

L.A. Rams at Baltimore, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Detroit at Chicago, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Indianapolis at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Jacksonville at Cleveland, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Carolina at New Orleans, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Houston at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Minnesota at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Seattle at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Buffalo at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Denver at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)*

Tennesseee at Miami, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)*

Green Bay at N.Y. Giants, 8:15 p.m. (ABC)*

L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas, 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

TBD, 1 p.m. (NFLN)

TBD, 4:30p (NFLN)

TBD, 8:15 p.m. (NFLN)

Atlanta at Carolina, TBD

Minnesota at Cincinnati, TBD

Chicago at Cleveland, TBD

Denver at Detroit, TBD

Pittsburgh at Indianapolis, TBD

Tampa Bay at Green Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)

N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1 p.m. (CBS)

N.Y. Giants at New Orleans, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)

San Francisco at Arizona, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Washington at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Dallas at Buffalo, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Philadelphia at Seattle, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Baltimore at Jacksonville, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)*

Kansas City at New England, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)*

New Orleans at L.A. Rams, 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 4:30 p.m. (NBC)

Buffalo at L.A. Chargers, 8 p.m. (Peacock)

Indianapolis at Atlanta, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Green Bay at Carolina, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Cleveland at Houston, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Washington at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Seattle at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Jacksonville at Tampa Bay, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Arizona at Chicago, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Dallas at Miami, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

New England at Denver, 8:15 p.m. (NFLN)

Las Vegas at Kansas City, 1 p.m. (CBS)

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 4:30 p.m. (FOX)

Baltimore at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m. (ABC)

N.Y. Jets at Cleveland, 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

Detroit at Dallas, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)

Miami at Baltimore, 1 p.m. (CBS)

New England at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Atlanta at Chicago, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Tennessee at Houston, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Las Vegas at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Carolina at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (CBS)

L.A. Rams at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Arizona at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. (FOX)

New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)

San Francisco at Washington, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Pittsburgh at Seattle, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

L.A. Chargers at Denver, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Green Bay at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)*

TBD, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)

TBD, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)

TBD, 1 p.m. (CBS)

TBD, 1 p.m. (FOX)

TBD, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

TBD, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

TBD, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)*

Seattle at Arizona, TBD

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, TBD

Tampa Bay at Carolina, TBD

Cleveland at Cincinnati, TBD

Minnesota at Detroit, TBD

Chicago at Green Bay, TBD

Houston at Indianapolis, TBD

Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, TBD

Denver at Las Vegas, TBD

Buffalo at Miami, TBD

N.Y. Jets at New England, TBD

Atlanta at New Orleans, TBD

Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, TBD

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, TBD

Jacksonville at Tennessee, TBD

Dallas at Washington, TBD