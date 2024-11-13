49ers agree to a 5-year extension with CB Deommodore Lenoir, AP source says

SportsFootball

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir, foreground left, intercepts a...

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir, foreground left, intercepts a pass intended for Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. Credit: AP/Eakin Howard

By The Associated Press

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir has agreed to a five-year, $92 million extension to stay with the team instead of testing the free agent market next offseason.

A person familiar with the deal confirmed that the two sides reached agreement on Tuesday on the new contract.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal hadn't been announced.

NFL Network first reported the deal.

Lenoir has developed into one of the better cornerbacks in the NFL this season, excelling in both the slot and the outside for San Francisco. Lenoir has split time at the two positions, allowing 35 catches on 56 targets this season with a 65 passer rating on throws into his coverage, according to Pro Football Focus.

Lenoir has allowed no TD passes and has two interceptions, six passes defensed and one forced fumble. Lenoir also returned a blocked field goal for a touchdown.

Locking up Lenoir was a priority for the 49ers. Their two top cornerbacks were eligible for free agency with Charvarius Ward also in the last year of his contract.

Deommodore Lenoir does a flip as he leaves the field...

Deommodore Lenoir does a flip as he leaves the field after the 49ers' win over the Dallas Cowboys in an NFL football game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. Credit: AP/Scott Strazzante

Lenoir was drafted in the fifth round in 2021 out of Oregon and became a starter in his second season. He has six career interceptions and 23 passes defensed in 56 games.

